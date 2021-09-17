Friday, Sep 17, 2021 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

  India   Politics  17 Sep 2021  Rahul exploring new team of young leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar may join Congress soon
India, Politics

Rahul exploring new team of young leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar may join Congress soon

ANI
Published : Sep 17, 2021, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2021, 12:16 pm IST

Kanhaiya Kumar will serve as an important young face of the party in Bihar and will also have a national role to play, said sources

Kanhaiya Kumar (PTI file photo)
 Kanhaiya Kumar (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Former JNU students' union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar is said to be in touch with Congress and is likely to join the party soon, said sources from the party.

"Kanhaiya Kumar will serve as an important young face of the party in Bihar and will also have a national role to play," said sources.

 

They further informed that Kumar recently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter.

Sources close to Kumar revealed that on several occasions, he met Gandhi. Discussions on the role of Kanhaiya in the party is in the final stages.
The party is said to be strategising a national movement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For this, influential youth have been identified and Rahul Gandhi is constituting a team of these young leaders to counter the heavy vote base garnered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Earlier this year, Jitin Prasad and Sushmita Dev resigned from the primary membership of the party. While Prasad joined the BJP, Dev became a part of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

 

In order to revive the party and bring young faces to the forefront, sources said that Rahul Gandhi is holding talks with young leaders including Gujarat Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jignesh Mevani.

Sources also told ANI that Congress' ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar is viewing the recent developments, regarding Kanhaiya Kumar joining the party, negatively.

Meanwhile, some party leaders are also of the opinion that Kumar's recruitment to the party might not be beneficial due to his association in the alleged case of raising 'anti-national' slogans at JNU in 2016.

Presently, Kumar is a member of the National Executive of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

 

Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, kanhaiya kumar, jnu students' union
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech recently had earlier said the EUL process is a step closer to the final decision on Covaxin's 'global acceptance.' (Photo: AFP)

Bharat Biotech awaits feedback from WHO for Covaxin EUL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi calls for SCO template to fight radicalisation, extremism

The marks obtained by the candidates in this subject may be included for calculating the aggregate marks for deciding the eligibility for admission. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Applied Maths to be treated at par with Maths for admission to UG courses

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (ANI Photo)

Border troop pullback needed for better ties: India tells China

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham