Monday, Aug 17, 2020 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,648,353

61,252

Recovered

1,920,217

54,974

Deaths

51,059

835

Odisha60005042277396 Maharashtra59586541712320037 Tamil Nadu3380552782705766 Andhra Pradesh2898292012342650 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1544181375612449 Delhi1525801375614196 West Bengal116498867712428 Bihar10409372566537 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat78783615962785 Assam7687655216189 Rajasthan6129646604876 Haryana4715339601538 Madhya Pradesh45455340381105 Kerala4441528894157 Punjab3120619431812 Jammu and Kashmir2847020943542 Jharkhand2322414747244 Chhatisgarh1562110235142 Uttarakhand121758100152 Goa116397775104 Puducherry77324443110 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4569263216 Himachal Pradesh4156272018 Nagaland339414227 Arunachal Pradesh270118085 Chandigarh2102113729 Meghalaya13746756 Sikkim11676731 Mizoram7893710
  India   Politics  17 Aug 2020  Raj Bhavan under surveillance of Mamata, alleges governor Dhankar
India, Politics

Raj Bhavan under surveillance of Mamata, alleges governor Dhankar

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Aug 17, 2020, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2020, 1:27 pm IST

How can a constitutional office be under surveillance?, the Bengal governor asked

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife Sudesh hold a prayer meet for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, at Governor House in Kolkata. PTI photo
 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife Sudesh hold a prayer meet for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, at Governor House in Kolkata. PTI photo

In an explosive outburst, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that Raj Bhavan, his official residence-cum-workplace, was under surveillance by the Mamata Banerjee government. He also claimed that Maoism had returned to the state.

“Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should not happen. It undermines the sanctity of Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity. How can a constitutional office be under surveillance? I will take legal steps once our inquiry is over. Public servants should not get into political mode. Nobody is above the law,” an angry governor told the media at an event to mark former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s second death anniversary.

 

Mr Dhankar claimed: “Important documents, which should not go out of Raj Bhavan without my sanction, are getting leaked outside. Documents are procured. I have initiated a very serious probe. Those who have done this have to pay a heavy price. On August 14 a document was shared electronically using an app from here. That document came back to me from the highest authority of the government.”

Mr Dhankhar added: “Maoism is now getting visible with the support of state actors. West Bengal needs peace, tranquility and law and order.” His latest salvo came hours after he expressed strong displeasure over the CM absence at Raj Bhavan’s “At Home” function.

 

Mr Dhankhar tweeted: “Absence of CM and officials @MamataOfficial on occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan has like many startled and stunned me.” In another tweet, sharing a photo of an empty chair reserved for the CM, he added: “The vacant seat meant for CM @MamataOfficial at celebration of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan speaks volumes -- has created unwholesome situation that is not in sync with rich culture and ethos of WB. There is just no rationale for this unbecoming stance.”

On Saturday morning, however, Ms Banerjee had visited Raj Bhavan and greeted Mr Dhankhar on Independence Day, in what appeared to be a “cordial meeting”, sources said.

 

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, jagdeep dhankar
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Representational image

4G internet services restored on trial basis in Udhampur, Ganderbal

Encounter in J-K's Baramulla after three security personnel killed in attack. (File Photo- PTI)

J&K: Militant shot dead in Baramulla encounter, after 2 CRPF, SPO killed in attack

Supreme Court of India (PTI photo)

SC rejects plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main), NEET-UG exams amid COVID-19

Children cover themselves with raincoats as they walk during rainfall, at Mahim in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

IMD issues red alert, predicts heavy rainfall in Pune, Satara

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham