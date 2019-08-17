Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

India, Politics

Nehru-Gandhi family has ‘brand equity’, says Adhir Chowdhury

PTI
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 1:09 pm IST

On the Congress speaking in different voices about Article 370, Chowdhury said it was because the government rushed through the bills.

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has said it will be tough for any leader from outside the Gandhi-Nehru family to run the party, as it has 'brand equity'. (Photo: File)
 The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has said it will be tough for any leader from outside the Gandhi-Nehru family to run the party, as it has 'brand equity'. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has said it will be tough for any leader from outside the Gandhi-Nehru family to run the party, as it has "brand equity". He also said the revival of the Congress largely depended on the weakening of regional parties that lack ideology, and claimed that the country was headed for "bipolar politics".

Chowdhury said only a party like the Congress, with its "strong" ideological mooring, and pan-India presence, can counter the "communal juggernaut" of the BJP.

"The way regional parties are functioning, they will lose their importance in the days to come. Their losing importance means the nation will head towards bipolar politics. "When there is bipolar politics, we would again come back to power. So, the future of the Congress is bright," Chowdhury told PTI.

Responding to a question, he said regional parties lack ideological motivation and mass support a national party like the Congress has. He said Sonia Gandhi was reluctant to helm the party once again, but yielded to the request of senior Congress functionaries when the organisation was facing a "crisis" after Rahul Gandhi's resignation.

"Sonia Gandhi has led the party in times of crisis. It was due to her leadership in difficult times that the Congress was able to form the government twice in 2004 and 2009," Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader from West Bengal said while Sonia Gandhi heads the party as interim chief, efforts are underway to elect a new party president.

Chowdhury, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - the highest decision-making body of the party - however, noted it would be tough for someone from outside the Gandhi family to run the party.

"It would indeed be difficult for someone from outside the Gandhi family to run the party. In politics, too, there is brand equity. If you look at the present BJP, without Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, will it function smoothly? The answer is no. In our Congress party, too, the Gandhi family is our brand equity. There is no harm in it. No one else in our party has the charisma which they have. It is a hard reality," he said.

Sonia Gandhi, 72, was appointed the interim Congress president barely 20 months after she had voluntarily relinquished the post in favour of son Rahul, who refused to continue as the party chief after the humiliating 2019 general election defeat.

Chowdhury lauded Rahul Gandhi's decision of owning responsibility for the party's defeat, and said the "noble step" was worth emulating by other leaders. He said the result could have been different had Rahul Gandhi been declared the joint opposition candidate for prime ministership, as the BJP had turned the general election into a presidential-style contest.

While speaking about the alleged tussle between the Congress's old guard and the young leadership represented by Rahul Gandhi, he said, the current party leadership was a mix of the old and the new.

The party's old guard was said to have prevailed upon the new in bringing Sonia Gandhi back to the helm, while Rahul Gandhi insisted on a young leader for the post.

"The mixture of old and the new is good for the party. There may be difference of ideas but the goal is the same," he said. Chowdhury, a five-tme MP from the Beharampore Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, however, conceded that the party needed to undertake measures for increased public acceptability. He said the political narrative, currently driven by the BJP's "communal agenda", will change.

"We need to increase our acceptance. It is the Congress which is fighting against the BJP, both ideologically and politically. Right now the narrative of communal politics may seem dominant, but it won't be permanent. Things will change. There are more pressing issues like jobs, food, and livelihood," he said.

Chowdhury said abrogation of provisions of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir has set a "dangerous example", and will lead to "greater interference by the Centre" in governance of states.

"The way Article 370 was abrogated is unprecedented and undemocratic. We have seen UTs being converted into states but this is for the first time that a state has been turned into two union territories," he said.

On the Congress speaking in different voices about Article 370, Chowdhury said it was because the government rushed through the bills. "As this bill was brought in great hurry, we didn't have time to discuss the matter within the party. So, there was confusion about the party's stand. But, once the CWC passed a resolution on the issue, there is absolutely no differences or confusion in the party," he added.

Tags: adhir ranjan chowdhury, congress, nehru, gandhi, bipolar politics
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the danger of economic slowdown was looming large over India and urged the Centre to take serious note of the prevailing economic condition. (Photo: File)

Danger of economic slowdown amid concerns of unemployment, poverty: Mayawati

After his arrest, Reddy was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody. (Representational Image)

Telangana cop caught for taking bribe within 24 hrs of getting ‘best constable’ award

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said. (Photo: File)

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Rajouri

Earlier in the day, Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor KK Sharma said that adequate stocks of all the essential supplies are available throughout the Kashmir division and the government is taking all measures to ensure their delivery to the people. (Photo: File)

Srinagar receives fresh stocks of essential supplies, public urged not to panic-shop

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

2

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

3

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

4

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

5

After Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham