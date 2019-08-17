Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Mistake or blunder?’ Sharad Pawar recalls Narayan Rane's move to join Congress

PTI
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 4:03 pm IST

However, Rane was expelled by Bal Thackeray after he voiced displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray gaining prominence in the party.

Nationalist Congress Party or NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that he cannot tell whether former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane's move of joining the Congress in 2005 was a mistake or a blunder. (Photo: Twitter/ @Menarayanrane)
 Nationalist Congress Party or NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that he cannot tell whether former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane's move of joining the Congress in 2005 was a mistake or a blunder. (Photo: Twitter/ @Menarayanrane)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that he cannot tell whether former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane's move of joining the Congress in 2005 was a mistake or a blunder.

He was speaking at the launch of Rane's autobiography in Mumbai on Friday.

Pawar said that Narayan Rane had two options -- either to join the Congress or the NCP. "He chose the Congress. I can't say whether it was a mistake or a blunder," Pawar said.

The NCP chief said that he had told Rane on the issue of being promised the post of chief minister by the Congress then that the grand old party does not function on the basis of assurances.

"Congress doesn't function like this. I know since I have spent a major part of my life there," Pawar said.

Narayan Rane, who has pockets of influence in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, was handpicked by Bal Thackeray as chief minister when he decided to remove the genial Manohar Joshi ahead of the 1999 Assembly elections.

However, Rane was expelled by Bal Thackeray after he voiced displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray gaining prominence in the party.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also present on the occasion, said in 1995, during the first Shiv Sena-BJP government, Narayan Rane was the Animal Husbandry Minister.

"When he would put forth his views in the cabinet meetings, we understood that this man was different. We came close when both of us became leaders of the opposition," he said.

Before joining the Congress, Narayan Rane was the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly as a Shiv Sena leader, while Nitin Gadkari was the Leader of Opposition in the Council.

Gadkari said he had advised Rane against joining the Congress.

"But Rane had tears in his eyes and said he had no other option. Had Rane not joined the Congress, the political scene in the state would have been different," he said.

Nitin Gadkari said late Bal Thackeray would tell him to induct some Shiv Sena leaders into the BJP and would also ask him to join the Shiv Sena.

"You are not right in the BJP, join the Shiv Sena," Gadkari recalled Bal Thackeray as saying.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Rane thanked Nitin Gadkari for taking time out to attend the function.

"BJP leaders and state ministers Vinod Tawde and Ashish Shelar came on one phone call. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare also came, but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could not give his time," he said.

Speaking about the book, Rane said he had written it cautiously. "When I became an MLA, I wanted to become a minister and when I became a minister, I wanted to become the chief minister. I did become...Now I am an MP, but not out of will," he said.

Rane said he feels bad that the most important phase of his life has gone waste.

"My time is going waste even now," Rane, who is an associate member of the BJP, said.

Rane quit the Congress in 2017 and formed Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha and became an ally of the ruling BJP. He is currently the Rajya Sabha member on BJP ticket.

Tags: sharad pawar, ncp, congress, narayan rane
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

In January 2019, Faesal resigned from the civil services to join politics. (Photo: File)

Shah Faesal was detained when headed for ICJ against Article 370: report

An India Lithuania business forum will be coordinated by CII from the Indian side. (Photo: ANI)

VP Venkaiah Naidu departs for 5-day visit to Baltic nations

Further, it was identified that the infant was a boy and since the umbilical cord had fallen off, the boy would have been nearly two weeks old. (Photo: Representational)

Dead newborn found in Hyderabad dump, second case this month

Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily. (Photo: File)

Enough is enough: Priyanka Gandhi on Kuldeep Sengar's poster with PM on I-Day

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

2

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

3

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

4

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

5

After Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham