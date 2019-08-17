Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

India, Politics

Enough is enough: Priyanka Gandhi on Kuldeep Sengar's poster with PM on I-Day

ANI
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 2:58 pm IST

Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP earlier this month, featured on advertisements funded by the Panchayat chairman of Ugoo area in Unnao.

Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily. (Photo: File)
 Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily.

"CBI submitted the report. Supreme Court has also reprimanded but BJP people still have rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in their hearts. His photo is there with big leaders of BJP. Will they comment?" she tweeted citing a media report related to the advertisement, adding #EnoughIsEnough.

Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP earlier this month, featured on advertisements funded by the Panchayat chairman of Ugoo area in Unnao. Meant to wish residents on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on August 15, the ads also had a photo of Sengar's wife.

However, Ugoo Panchayat chairman, advocate Anuj Kumar Dikshit, who had commissioned the advertisement denied having any links with any political party and also defended his actions.

"Kuldeep Singh is MLA of our region and hence his picture is there. I have not mentioned any party in the advertisement. Till the time he is an MLA we will put his pictures", Dikshit asserted.

Last week, a Delhi court had framed charges against Sengar in the rape case against him. He has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father.

Another case was registered against the former BJP leader after the victim met with a deadly accident last month.

The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his residence in Unnao in 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

He is presently lodged at the Tihar Jail of the national capital.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, bjp, mla, kuldeep sengar, unnao rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Nationalist Congress Party or NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that he cannot tell whether former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane's move of joining the Congress in 2005 was a mistake or a blunder. (Photo: Twitter/ @Menarayanrane)

‘Mistake or blunder?’ Sharad Pawar recalls Narayan Rane's move to join Congress

In January 2019, Faesal resigned from the civil services to join politics. (Photo: File)

Shah Faesal was detained when headed for ICJ against Article 370: report

An India Lithuania business forum will be coordinated by CII from the Indian side. (Photo: ANI)

VP Venkaiah Naidu departs for 5-day visit to Baltic nations

Further, it was identified that the infant was a boy and since the umbilical cord had fallen off, the boy would have been nearly two weeks old. (Photo: Representational)

Dead newborn found in Hyderabad dump, second case this month

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

2

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

3

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

4

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

5

After Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham