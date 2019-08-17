2 Bangladeshi bystanders die as speeding Jaguar crashes into Mercedes in Kolkata

The incident took place at 1.50 am on Saturday at the crossing between SP Sarani area and Loudon Street.

Two Bangladeshis were crushed to death on Saturday outside a Kolkata police traffic outpost, where the citizens sheltered to escape the rain, when a Jaguar travelling at high speed hit a Mercedes sedan. (Representational Image)

The incident took place at 1.50 am on Saturday at the crossing between SP Sarani area and Loudon Street, the vicinity of Kolkata's famous Park Street.

The dead identified as Kazi Mohammad Mainul Alam (36) and Farhana Islam Tania (28) were standing under the shed of the traffic post along with another Bangladeshi who is reported to have escaped with injuries in the impact.

They were taken to a Kolkata hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

A third Bangladeshi national –who escaped being hit by the car – said the couple was crushed against the wall of the police outpost.

Twenty-two-year-old accused, identified as Arsalan Parvez, the driver of the Jaguar from a prominent Kolkata family which runs a popular restaurant chain, Arsalan – reportedly fled the spot but was later arrested. The driver and the passenger of the Mercedes also got injured.

As per reports, the registration number of the Jaguar is WB 20AU 9797 while that of the Mercedes is WB 02AM 6199.