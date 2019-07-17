Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

India, Politics

No question of going back on resignations, will not attend Assembly: K’taka rebel MLAs

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 1:02 pm IST

‘We are happy with the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court, we honour it,’ rebel Congress MLA B C Patil said in a video.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said the Speaker was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs within the time-frame decided by him. (Photo: ANI)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said the Speaker was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs within the time-frame decided by him. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Hailing the Supreme Court direction on Karnataka political crisis, rebel Congress-JDS MLAs camping in Mumbai Wednesday said there was no question of going back on their resignations from the Assembly or attending the session.

"We are happy with the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court, we honour it," rebel Congress MLA B C Patil said in a video released to the media, a day ahead of the trial of strength in the Karnataka assembly.

Flanked by 11 other Congress-JD(S) MLAs who have quit, he said, "we all are together and whatever decision we have taken.. at any cost no question of going back (on resignations). We stand by our decision. No question of going to assembly."

The Supreme Court directed Wednesday that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Assembly, where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is slated to face the floor test on July 18.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said the Speaker was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs within the time-frame decided by him.

The court further said the speaker's decision be put before it.

The apex court was hearing the plea of 15 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking direction to the Speaker to accept their resignations from the Assembly.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned, while independent MLAs S Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, keeping it on the edge.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the speaker.

With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will be plummet to 101, reducing the 13 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

According to official sources, nominated member too has a right to vote.

Tags: karnataka crisis, supreme court, kumaraswamy, rebel mlas
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu for next 5 days

Both countries have put in a mechanism in place to control incidents of incursions and transgressions, Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath Singh

The source added that the regulator is trying to ascertain the facts regarding this matter and it would soon hold a meeting with the pilots - who were flying the UK944 flight - and the executives of the company. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)

Vistara pilot who issued 'Fuel Mayday' call grounded by aviation regulator

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi

Congress lawmakers fume over minister's jibe at Gandhis

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

2

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

3

No plan to completely ban petrol and diesel vehicles: Dharmendra Pradhan

4

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

5

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham