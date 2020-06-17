Modi's India now has political will, Indian Army ready to face adversary: Nadda

He was addressing BJP leaders and workers in Kerala through a virtual rally 'Kerala Jansamvad'.

New Delhi: Asserting that India’s borders will remain intact under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s territorial integrity will not be compromised, BJP president JP Nadda, while referring to the faceoff between India and China at Galwan, on Tuesday said the country now has the political will and the Army is fully equipped to face any adversary.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers in Kerala through a virtual rally 'Kerala Jansamvad', Nadda also lashed out at the successive UDF and LDF governments in the state for their “anti-development policies” and “hijacking” of the central government’s schemes. Nadda claimed people of Kerala have lost faith in both UDF and LDF and the “only alternative is the BJP.”

Referring to the violent escalation at the LAC, Nadda said, "India is becoming stronger now. The borders of India will remain intact and are intact under the leadership of Narendra Modi. During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent faceoff took place with the Chinese Army. Indian Army has given a befitting reply. Unfortunately we have lost out three brave Armymen. I pray homage to them. I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our army is fully equipped to take any adverse. Nobody can cast their evil eye on Modi’s India".

Blaming the successive UDF and LDF governments’ for “tarnishing” the serenity and beauty of ‘God’s own country,’ Nadda said, "Kerala being the God’s own country is a beautiful state but now the serenity and beauty has been tarnished by the successive government. Both are inefficient and are two sides of the same coin and do not believe in development. Central schemes are being hijacked and anti- development policies have failed to generate employment.” He claimed only the BJP -- a fringe player in the state politics -- can usher in the much-needed development in Kerala.