Amit Shah decided to step aside following his appointment as Home Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders presented bouquets to JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister JP Nadda was appointed as the working president on Monday.

This was announced by former BJP president and Defence Minister Rajnath during a parliamentary board meeting.

Amit Shah will, however, remain the party's national president.