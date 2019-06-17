Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

1 TMC MLA, 12 councillors join BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 4:54 pm IST

This comes days after two TMC MLAs and over 50 councillors joined the BJP.

The saffron party is penetrating deep into West Bengal, a state which used to be the stronghold of the Left and later the TMC. (Photo: ANI)
 The saffron party is penetrating deep into West Bengal, a state which used to be the stronghold of the Left and later the TMC. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Nowpara MLA Sunil Singh and 12 TMC councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy on Monday.

The saffron party is penetrating deep into West Bengal, a state which used to be the stronghold of the Left and later the TMC.

In the recently concluded general election, the BJP won 18 of 42 constituencies reporesented by the state leaving the ruling TMC with 24 seats which is an indication of the BJP's surge in the state.

Tags: bjp, tmc, mamata banerjee, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

