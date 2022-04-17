Sunday, Apr 17, 2022 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

  Prashant Kishor pitches detailed 2024 poll plan, may join Congress
Prashant Kishor pitches detailed 2024 poll plan, may join Congress

Published : Apr 17, 2022, 2:41 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2022, 6:48 am IST

Kishor told that the Congress should concentrate on 370 to 400 Lok Sabha seats, rest they should leave for the alliance partners

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With the Congress reeling under a string of defeats; poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday gave a detailed presentation to the party top brass at a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi on the way forward for 2024 general elections, while expressing his readiness to join the party. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said a decision on Kishor’s suggestions, including on whether he will join the party will be known in a week.

The meeting at 10 Janpath lasted for almost four hours. Senior party leaders including, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken attended the meeting that discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls and the next Lok Sabha election.

 

According to sources, Kishor gave his long-term strategy for the Congress' revival before the top party leadership. It is learnt that Kishor told the select gathering that the Congress should concentrate on 370 to 400 Lok Sabha seats, rest they should leave for the alliance partners. He is understood to have told the leadership to focus on strengthening the party’s base in these constituencies. He also suggested that the party should contest alone in a few state Assembly elections where it is strong and has remained either on the top or in the second position in previous elections.

He also told the leadership to start afresh in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

 

Kishor, who has held several rounds of meetings with the top Congress leadership, is also learnt to have made suggestions on the upcoming Assembly elections, including the induction of Naresh Patel, a Patidar leader in Gujarat.

Venugopal told reporters after the meeting a group will be set up to discuss the suggestions. "Prashant Kishor has made a detailed presentation for the 2024 election strategy. It needs some detailed discussion and the Congress president will set up a small group to discuss this entire presentation. That group will submit a report within a week's time for a final decision," he said.

Asked whether Kishor will join the party or will be its strategist, he said all the details will be known within a week. According to informed sources, he has an open offer to join the party but is demanding sweeping as well as radical changes. While the Gandhis favour an incremental change to take everybody along.

 

The poll strategist had earlier joined the JD(U) but was expelled in January 2020 over his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.  He had been roped in by the Trinamool Congress, the DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party in their assembly election campaigns.

The Congress has been grappling with repeated election defeats in the last two general elections and many state assembly elections and is desperate to turn a corner.

The party is not only facing a series of desertions ever since its electoral graph has taken a downturn, but the brewing internal conflict between the old guard and the new generation for leadership roles has also taken its toll.

 

The G-23, a grouping of party leaders who have been critical of the leadership and demanded an organisational overhaul, did not react to the proposed induction of Kishor.

However, a section of a party that has been critical of the decision-making process is skeptical about the move; while some leaders even say that the leadership is now ''outsourcing'' its work.

The G-23 leaders had become vocal again after the party's defeat in five states and have lately raised the issue of collective leadership. The party is working out ways and means for its revival and is set to hold a 'Chintan Shivir', most likely in Rajasthan, soon for a brainstorming session to help devise means for strengthening the organisation.

 

The party's organisational polls are underway and ostensibly decks are being cleared for Rahul Gandhi to take over the party once again by August this year.

