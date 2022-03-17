Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 | Last Update : 07:18 AM IST

BJP seems likely to retain its CMs in all four states

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Mar 17, 2022, 7:01 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2022, 7:01 am IST

Caretaker CMs Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh, N. Biren Singh & Pramod Sawant -- and the new govt's are likely to take the oath after Mar. 19

In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers. (Representational Photo:ANI)
New Delhi: In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers, including in Uttarakhand and Manipur. All the four caretaker chief ministers -- Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur’s N. Biren Singh and Goa’s Pramod Sawant -- and the new governments are likely to take the oath after March 19. Goa’s Pramod Sawant and Manipur’s N. Biren Singh on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP top brass has been holding a series of meetings with the core group leaders of the four states, including the caretaker CMs, finalising the new teams in the four states, including the names of candidates for the Legislative Council in UP. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the state’s core group leaders, including Swatantra Dev Singh, Dinesh Sharma, Keshav Maurya, Sunil Bansal and Karnvir Singh, held a meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda at the party headquarters on Wednesday. Yogi Adityanath already has held a meeting with the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Modi, Mr Nadda and home minister Amit Shah, one of the key strategists of the UP polls, on Sunday. The BJP also has to take a call on the fate of two deputy CMs in the outgoing government, one of whom, Mr Maurya, lost in the recently concluded Assembly polls.    

 

The Uttarakhand core group leaders, including caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, met the BJP top brass on Tuesday. Sources said the party top brass seems to be in favour of Mr Dhami remaining at the post, despite his having lost his Assembly seat.

On Wednesday, Goa’s Pramod Sawant and Manipur’s N. Biren Singh met the PM. Mr Sawant was accompanied by the BJP Goa desk in charge of C.T. Ravi and state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade at the meeting with the Prime Minister.

“Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come,” the PM tweeted after the meeting.

 

The PM also tweeted about his meeting with Manipur’s caretaker CM N. Biren Singh, during which he congratulated the latter on the BJP’s huge victory in the Assembly polls. “Our party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur,” Mr Modi tweeted.

