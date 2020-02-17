Monday, Feb 17, 2020 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

Didi snubbed by brother, says Dilip Ghosh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 17, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2020, 2:21 am IST

He also bantered that the CM, who had prayed with her heart and soul for Kejriwal’s win, was forgotten by him after his victory however.

Mamata Banerjee (PTI file image)
 Mamata Banerjee (PTI file image)

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday took potshots at Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee after she got no invitation to the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister for the third consecutive time. He also bantered that the chief minister, who had prayed with her heart and soul for Mr Kejriwal’s win in the Assembly poll, was forgotten by him after his victory however. Rubbing salt in Ms Banerjee’s wounds, Mr Ghosh said, “It is Didi’s brother who did not invite her. The brother, for whom she offered puja at Kalighat Temple and observed fast so that his party AAP wins, forgot her although he won. This is politics. Those, who Ms Mamata Banerjee once thought of bringing to one platform so that they would also turn her into an all-India leader, are not giving her any importance now at all.”

The Bengal BJP chief sarcastically noted, “So I think that she has suffered more pain in getting no invitation to Delhi than what she felt after getting no invitation to the East-West Metro Railway inauguration event recently.”

