Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 | Last Update : 03:30 AM IST

  India   Politics  16 Nov 2021  Modi slams Congress for neglecting adivasis
India, Politics

Modi slams Congress for neglecting adivasis

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 16, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2021, 1:31 am IST

He said that tribals are now partners in the country's development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Maha Sammelan', in Bhopal, Monday, November 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Maha Sammelan', in Bhopal, Monday, November 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: Reaching out to tribals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded their contribution to Indian culture through the ages and said Lord Ram drew inspiration from them during his exile. Slamming the Congress for "neglecting" adivasis during its previous rules, he said that tribals are now partners in the country's development and benefitting from various welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led government.

The PM also announced that henceforth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the birth anniversary of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda, will be celebrated like Gandhi Jayanti, Sardar Patel Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti.

 

Addressing ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Maha Sammelan’ organised here to mark the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Mr Modi said that the contribution of tribal communities to nation building, which had been ignored for decades, is now being honoured “with pride”.

For the first time since Independence, India is celebrating ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ to honour the art and culture of tribal society, he said and added that some people in the country were not aware of the contributions made by tribals towards the freedom movement and nation building since the country was not told about it.

“They cannot imagine that tribal society played a major role in enriching India’s culture because the country was either kept in the dark about it or not told fully about it as those who governed the nation for decades after Independence chose to pursue their selfish politics,” the PM said and added that the world was shocked when members of tribal communities reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive Padma Awards.

 

He lamented that the resources in tribal areas were exploited but little was done for the development of tribals who comprised 10 per cent of the population of India.

“It is our duty to bring before the country the heroics of tribal leaders during the freedom struggle to introduce them to the new generation,” he said.

Drawing on history and referring to the Ramayana period, the PM said Lord Ram drew inspiration from life of tribals when he was in exile and stayed inside forests.

The time spent with tribals made a huge impact and turned a prince into the most perfect man. Lord Ram drew inspiration from every aspect of forest dwellers' life, Mr Modi said.

 

The country cannot forget the bravery of Gond queen Durgawati or the sacrifice of Rani Kamlapati, he said and recalled how people of the Bhil tribe helped Rajput king Maharana Pratap.

The struggle of Veer Maharana Pratap cannot be imagined without the brave Bhil tribe who fought shoulder to shoulder and made sacrifices, Mr Modi said.

“We owe a lot to the tribal people," he added.

Earlier, the PM inaugurated the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station here. The remodelled railway station has been named after the Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, the last Hindu ruler of Bhopal.

He also dedicated to the nation multiple initiatives of railways in the state.

 

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said not only the railway station has been modernised, its importance has increased with the linking of the name of Rani Kamlapati to the station.

“Railways’ pride is now linked to the pride of Gondwana,” he said.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, adivasis, birsa munda, janjatiya gaurav diwas
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

India on Monday allowed fully vaccinated foreign travellers from a list of 99 countries to enter without the need to quarantine themselves. (Representational Photo:AFP)

India opens up for foreigners

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, directed the concerned secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Delhi to attend the meeting to make their submissions before the committee formed by it. (PTI Photo)

SC directs Centre to hold emergency meeting to control air pollution

The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in the city have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions. (PTI Photo)

Ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution: AAP govt to SC

The MSRTC issued a pamphlet on Friday, urging the employees to call off the strike immediately. (AA Photo)

MSRTC employees continue strike; bus services shut at all depots

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham