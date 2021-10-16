Saturday, Oct 16, 2021 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

  India   Politics  16 Oct 2021  No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders
India, Politics

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders

ANI
Published : Oct 16, 2021, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2021, 4:43 pm IST

Laying emphasis on her position in the party, Gandhi said she is the 'full-time and hands-on' party chief

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (Twitter Photo)
 Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (Twitter Photo)

New Delhi: Taking a veiled dig at the group of 23 (G-23) leaders, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that there is no need to speak to her through the media adding that she appreciates frankness.

"I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC)," she said at the CWC meeting chaired by her at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi.

 

A delegation of 23 members (G-23) of Congress in August last year wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding a slew of organisational reforms. Ahead of the meeting, the G-23 leaders demanded elections for CWC members, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, and Parliamentary Board Elections.

"Undoubtedly, we face many challenges but if we are united, if we are disciplined and if we focus on the Party's interests alone, I am confident that we will do well. The respective General Secretaries and In-Charges will be briefing us on the states individually and so I will not like to say anything more now on this subject," noted Gandhi.

Laying emphasis on her position in the party, Gandhi said she is the "full-time and hands-on" party chief.

 

Earlier, senior party leader Kapil Sibal, who is a member of the G-23, had said that the party leaders are unaware of who is taking the decisions in the party as there is no president.

Sonia Gandhi was made interim president by CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the president of AICC accepting the responsibility of poll debacle in the 2019 general elections.

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress working committee meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)

I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', would not affect farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC office in Delhi (ANI)

Crucial Congress Working Committee meets to discuss organizational polls

: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a field in Tirunelveli. (PTI)

India records 15,981 COVID-19 cases, 166 fatalities in a day

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham