Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Pakistan should be ready to lose PoK,’ says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

ANI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 8:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 8:09 am IST

The Chief Minister also reminded Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan about the 1971 war in which Bangladesh was liberated.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday warned Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism and added that it should be ready to lose Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday warned Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism and added that it should be ready to lose Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). (Photo: File)

Vadodara: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday warned Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism and added that it should be ready to lose Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

"Article 370 has been revoked. Now, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) too is ours. Pakistan should be ready to lose PoK. For fulfilling the dream of united India, we are ready to move forward for PoK... Pakistan should stop supporting terrorism... India will not tolerate this," he said while attending a Bharat Ekta Manch rally here.

In August, Parliament had revoked Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Chief Minister also reminded Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan about the 1971 war in which Bangladesh was liberated.

"Pakistan was boasting of occupying Delhi in 1971 but they were about to lose Karachi. Bangladesh was partitioned. Their Army became our refugees," he added.

Tags: pakistan, pok, indian government, vijay rupani, gujarat
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)

Latest From India

A 56-year-old woman has got a new lease of life after doctors successfully removed a 7-kilogram tumour from her stomach. (Representational Image)

Doctors in Coimbatore remove 7-kg tumour from 56-yr-old woman's stomach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed thatr Trump will attend mega diaspora event--Howdy Modi!-- in Houston, Texas, on September 22. (Photo: File)

Delighted that President Trump will join 'Howdy, Modi': PM

Fadnavis said his ongoing 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' has so far covered over 3,000 km and reached out to over 100 constituencies (out of the total 288) in the state. (Photo: File)

BJP will get 'unprecedented' mandate in Maha polls: Fadnavis

'He (Fadnavis) went there (in the flood-affected areas) only once just for few hours and never visited again,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Pawar attacks deserters, calls them cowards lacking in self respect

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

2

Top 5 WhatsApp features every user needs to know

3

Blockbuster OnePlus 7T Pro leak reveals awesome new features

4

Ranu Mondal gives statement on Lata Mangeshkar's view about her voice

5

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham