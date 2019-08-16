Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

India, Politics

Yediyurappa meets PM, seeks immediate funds for flood relief

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 2:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 2:36 pm IST

The Karnataka Chief Minister said the Prime Minister 'understood every thing' and soon he will be sending a team for assessment.

Responding to his appeal, the Prime Minister assured tosend central study team soon to assess the damage due to the floods, the Chief Minister said in the national capital after the meeting. (Photo: File)
 Responding to his appeal, the Prime Minister assured tosend central study team soon to assess the damage due to the floods, the Chief Minister said in the national capital after the meeting. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and appealed for release of funds immediately to take up relief works in the flood and rain-ravaged state.

Responding to his appeal, the Prime Minister assured tosend central study team soon to assess the damage due to the floods, the Chief Minister said in the national capital after the meeting.

"State is hit by a calamity that has not taken place in the last 108 years. Fifteen days ago there was drought situation, but today dams are full and because of excess waterreleased from Maharashtra there is damage caused, about all these things we have brought to the notice of the Prime Minister," Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said the Prime Minister "understood every thing" and soon he will be sending a team for assessment.

"We have asked for release of funds as immediate relief. He (PM) said, he will discuss and let us know. I'm confident that he is in know of the situation in the state as he has already gathered information. Let's wait and see," he added.

Recently, Yediyurappa had requested the Centre to releaseRs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately to take up rehabilitation work.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government over the "delay" in announcing relief, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman personally assessing the situation, the opposition parties-both Congress andJD(S) had demanded immediate release of Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief.

Asked if there was any assurance from the Prime Minister on Rs 3,000 crore as immediate relief, Yediyurappa merely said: "According to an estimate lossis over Rs 40,000 crore."

"They include-(damaged) houses, roads, bridges- we have to find solutions to all these things. We have informed the Prime Minister about all these things," he added.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's office,during the 45-minute meeting Chief Minister appraised the PrimeMinister about the grave situation of the flood-hit areas inthe state and explained that the losses suffered due to floodswas unseen before, and more funds are required to take up relief measures and rebuild the lives of the victims.

Chief Secretary to Government T M Vijay Bhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, P Ravikumar werepresent at the meeting, it added.

Read: Yediyurappa in Delhi for next 2 days to discuss K'taka cabinet expansion

The death toll in flood and rain ravaged Karnataka hasreached 62 till Thursday night, while 14 people are still classified as missing, and nearly seven lakh people have been evacuated till date.

As many as 943 relief camps are operational, where clean drinking water, food and other relief materials are being provided to 3,57,243 people housed in them.

According to the government, 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days, resulting in loss of agriculture and horticulture crops on 5.35 lakh hectares and damaging 71,234 houses.

Tags: b s yediyurappa, narendra modi, karnataka flood
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

J&K Chief Secretary briefs media in Srinagar

On July 31, Directorate of School Education had issued a circular which directed senior officials from various districts to identify schools where students were being made to wear wrist bands to segregate them on the basis of caste. (Representational Image)

'Coloured-wrist bands to continue, no action would be taken': TN Education Minister

Showing confidence ahead of Haryana polls, due in October, Shah said, 'We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority.' (Photo: ANI)

What Cong couldn't do in 70 years, Modi govt did in 75 days: Shah on Article 370

The AAP national convenor addressed his party workers who came to greet him on his 51st birthday. (Photo: File)

'Will win all 70 seats': Kejriwal shows confidence ahead of Assembly polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

2

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

3

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

4

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

5

Arshdeep Bhardwaj becomes one of the youngest, most successful entrepreneur in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham