Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, Politics

What Cong couldn't do in 70 years, Modi govt did in 75 days: Shah on Article 370

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 2:29 pm IST

'They (Congress) never revoked Article 370 in the greed of vote bank,' Shah said.

Showing confidence ahead of Haryana polls, due in October, Shah said, 'We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority.' (Photo: ANI)
 Showing confidence ahead of Haryana polls, due in October, Shah said, 'We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority.' (Photo: ANI)

Jind: Accusing Congress party of playing politics over Article 370 Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said what Congress was not able to do in 70 years, Narendra Modi-led government did it 75 days. 

''They (Congress) never revoked Article 370 in the greed of vote bank,'' Shah said in an address at 'Astha rally' in Haryana's Jind district on Friday.   

Showing confidence ahead of Haryana polls, due in October, Shah said, ''We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority.'' 

The "Astha Rally" assumes significance as it is happening following the announcement of dates for the Haryana assembly elections. 

The rally was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

Tags: amit shah, astha rally, haryana assembly polls, article 370
Location: India, Haryana

Latest From India

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

J&K Chief Secretary briefs media in Srinagar

On July 31, Directorate of School Education had issued a circular which directed senior officials from various districts to identify schools where students were being made to wear wrist bands to segregate them on the basis of caste. (Representational Image)

'Coloured-wrist bands to continue, no action would be taken': TN Education Minister

Responding to his appeal, the Prime Minister assured tosend central study team soon to assess the damage due to the floods, the Chief Minister said in the national capital after the meeting. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa meets PM, seeks immediate funds for flood relief

The AAP national convenor addressed his party workers who came to greet him on his 51st birthday. (Photo: File)

'Will win all 70 seats': Kejriwal shows confidence ahead of Assembly polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

2

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

3

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

4

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

5

Arshdeep Bhardwaj becomes one of the youngest, most successful entrepreneur in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham