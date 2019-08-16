What Cong couldn't do in 70 years, Modi govt did in 75 days: Shah on Article 370

'They (Congress) never revoked Article 370 in the greed of vote bank,' Shah said.

Jind: Accusing Congress party of playing politics over Article 370 Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said what Congress was not able to do in 70 years, Narendra Modi-led government did it 75 days.

''They (Congress) never revoked Article 370 in the greed of vote bank,'' Shah said in an address at 'Astha rally' in Haryana's Jind district on Friday.

Showing confidence ahead of Haryana polls, due in October, Shah said, ''We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority.''

The "Astha Rally" assumes significance as it is happening following the announcement of dates for the Haryana assembly elections.

The rally was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.