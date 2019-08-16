Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

India, Politics

Mayawati hits out at Rajasthan govt over acquittal of accused in Pehlu Khan case

ANI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 4:37 pm IST

A Rajasthan court had on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan to death in 2017.

BSP Chief Mayawati on Friday hit out at Congress government in Rajasthan over the acquittal of the six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case. (Photo: File)
 BSP Chief Mayawati on Friday hit out at Congress government in Rajasthan over the acquittal of the six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BSP Chief Mayawati on Friday hit out at Congress government in Rajasthan over the acquittal of the six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "It was because of carelessness and inactivity of Congress government in Rajasthan that all the six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case were acquitted by a trial court in the state. This is very unfortunate."

The BSP chief said, "If the state government was alert in providing justice to the victim's family the accused would not have been acquitted."

A Rajasthan court had on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan to death in 2017. The accused men were let off on the benefit of doubt.

"All six persons have been acquitted by the court, this is a historic decision which will serve as a slap to the persons who wanted to divide the Hindus and Muslims and tried to build a narrative using this in the Parliament. This is an unbiased decision by the Court," Hukam Chand Sharma, advocate of the accused, told reporters in Alwar.

On April 1 in 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway.

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.

Tags: mayawati, pehlu khan, lynching case, rajasthan, muslim
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Expressing concerns over the security breach, TDP workers held a protest at Naidu's residence. (Photo: ANI | File)

Two held for flying drones over Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Andhra Pradesh

An Army Major General serving from Assam Rifles in the north east has been dismissed without pension over a case of sexual harassment involving another serving officer. (Representational Image)

Major General serving in Assam Rifles dismissed without pension over sexual abuse

The accused has been arrested and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him. (Photo: Representational)

UP Man stabs sister over love affair

Congress' alliance talks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is at the final stage. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra PCC President led delegation meets Sonia Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

2

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

3

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

4

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

5

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham