BJP leader Birender Singh praises Amit Shah, calls him 'man of steel'

Published : Aug 16, 2019
'Vajpayeeji had a special place in politics which after Independence, very few Indians were able to achieve,'Singh said.

Jind: Senior BJP leader Birender Singh on Friday praised the Union government for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir while calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a 'man of steel'.

At the party's Astha rally, speaking to ANI on the scrapping of Article 370, Singh said, "What did not happen in past 70 years, has happened in 70 days. Sardar Patel was the Iron Man, because steel was not there back then. Today we have stainless steel in the country, so I would say Amit Shah is the man of steel."

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi had said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions including passing bills on the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, ban on the practice of Triple Talaq and anti-terror laws to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

"During the difficult times of Independence, people like Sardar Vallabhai Patel took very tough and valiant decisions. But because of Article 370, there emerged problems. Repealing of Article 370 and Article 35A was a step towards fulfilling Sardar Patel's dream of a strong and united India. The spirit of 'One Nation, One Constitution' has become a reality and India is proud of that," Modi had said.

Commenting upon the upcoming assembly polls in the state, Singh said that BJP will emerge victorious in Haryana. "During the last five years in Haryana, people have seen hope. The party, organisation and the government have made a good bonding with the people," he said.

"BJP getting 304 seats in the Lok Sabha elections is historical. BJP has emerged as a pan India party," he added.

On being asked about his thoughts on the first death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh said, "Vajpayeeji had a special place in politics which after Independence, very few Indians were able to achieve. He was a leader of Jan Sangh, then he became the leader of BJP and then led NDA government while he was the Prime Minister of the country. He was a popular leader and I pay tributes to him."

One of the tallest leaders of the country and founder members of the BJP, Vajpayee died last year on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

