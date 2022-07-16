Saturday, Jul 16, 2022 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

  India   Politics  16 Jul 2022  BJP to hold key meet today to choose Vice President
India, Politics

BJP to hold key meet today to choose Vice President

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK AND YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Jul 16, 2022, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2022, 10:20 am IST

The race for the coveted post is mainly between two state governors — West Bengal’s Jagdeep Dhankhar and Kerala’s Arif Mohammed Khan

Jagdeep Dhankhar who has emerged as the 'front-runner', is a Jat leader from Rajasthan and was a Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu. (PTI)
  Jagdeep Dhankhar who has emerged as the 'front-runner', is a Jat leader from Rajasthan and was a Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu. (PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board is scheduled to meet over this weekend to decide the party’s vice-presidential candidate. The race for the coveted post is mainly between two state governors — West Bengal’s Jagdeep Dhankhar and Kerala’s Arif Mohammed Khan. Lurking somewhere in the shadows is former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Sources claimed Dhankhar emerged a “frontrunner”, but close on his heels is the Kerala governor. The victory of the NDA candidate is a foregone conclusion as the ruling alliance has a clear majority in the electoral college. After the BJP fixes on a name, it is likely to reach out to the Opposition parties and its allies to seek a consensus.

The voting to elect India’s 16th vice-president will be held on August 6 as the tenure of incumbent M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. The results will be announced the same day (August 6), while the new V-P will be sworn in on August 11. The last day to file nominations is July 19. Besides these three figures, two Sikh leaders are also said to be in the reckoning — former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

While sources say the BJP is zeroing on Dhankhar and Khan, the Opposition is still in a dilemma on selecting a joint candidate. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the Opposition to discuss the vice-presidential polls on July 17. 

Dhankhar, who has emerged as the “front-runner”, is a Jat leader from Rajasthan and was a Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu. 

He was named West Bengal governor in 2019. Since taking office, there has been a running feud between him and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. 

However, eyebrows were raised after a recent meeting of Ms Banerjee and Mr Dhankhar in Darjeeling. The other guest present was Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. While Ms Banerjee said it was a “courtesy call”, sources said it was to seek her support for both the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the NDA. The presidential election will be held on Monday, July 18. While Droupadi Murmu is the NDA’s candidate, the Opposition has fielded Union minister Yashwant Sinha for the top post.

Speculation has been rife in BJP circles of late about Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan being the NDA’s vice-presidential post. With Ms Murmu, a tribal leader, as President, and Khan, a Muslim, as vice-president, the BJP is hoping to tick all the right boxes. At a time when the Opposition parties are trying to paint Modi 2.0 as aggressively high on the Hindutva agenda, making a Muslim as vice-president “will be sending a positive signal to the community”, a party leader said.

Khan, who was appointed Kerala governor in 2019 was the civil aviation minister in the then V.P. Singh government in the 1990s. Mr Khan, who was earlier in the Congress, had quit the party over the Muslim Personal Law Bill that was brought in by the Rajiv Gandhi government after the Supreme Court’s Shah Bano ruling in the 1980s.  He joined the BJP in 2004.

The other Muslim face, whose name has been there for quite some time, is that of former minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. When the BJP didn’t renominate Mr Naqvi for his Rajya Sabha seat, even party insiders were somewhat taken aback. However, sources close to him then started talking about a “higher role” for Mr Naqvi.

The 64-year-old leader was recently sent to campaign for the Lok Sabha byelection in Rampur, a Muslim-dominated constituency in Uttar Pradesh, that the BJP succeeded in wresting from the Samajwadi Party. While some believe Mr Naqvi has been left out in the cold, others in the BJP continue to root for him.

Tags: bjp parliamentary board meet, bjp vice-presidential candidate, contenders for v-p post west bengal’s jagdeep dhankhar and kerala’s arif mohammed khan, dhankar frontrunner for v-p post
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Backwaters from river Godavari has entered Motu block and some other places on the banks of its tributaries Sabari and Sileru. (PTI)

Swelling Godavari river inundates villages in Odisha district, several evacuated

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in Patna, Friday, July 15, 2022. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha(R) and Sudheendra Kulkarni are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Prez polls: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit after Shiv Sena backs Droupadi Murmu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu during a meeting, in Namsai. (PTI Photo)

Assam-Arunachal to resolve decades old border dispute

Innovative ideas like this film festival will greatly help in altering perceptions about this field and how patients with debilitating diseases, cancers, trauma, burns, and congenital anomalies will benefit from it, Dr Guleria said. — DC Image

Plastic surgery film festival organised at AIIMS-Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham