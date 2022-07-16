Saturday, Jul 16, 2022 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

  India   Politics  16 Jul 2022  Assam-Arunachal to resolve decades old border dispute
India, All India

Assam-Arunachal to resolve decades old border dispute

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 16, 2022, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2022, 10:16 am IST

Both chief ministers lauded the top leadership for guiding them to achieve this landmark move in resolving the long-pending border dispute

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu during a meeting, in Namsai. (PTI Photo)
  Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu during a meeting, in Namsai. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: In a bid to resolve the seven decades old inter-state border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the chief ministers of the two neighbouring states on Friday met at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh and decided to form 12 regional committees headed by Cabinet ministers to find an amicable solution of disputed villages along the border.

Pointing out that there are now only 86 disputed villages on which 12 regional committees headed by Cabinet ministers will take a call after consulting the people at grassroots, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters, "We have asked the regional committees to submit their report by September 15 to resolve this dispute within this year."

Referring to earlier meetings between the two states, Mr Sarma said, "In our meeting held on January 24 in Guwahati, we decided that our dispute of 123 villages won't be expanded. However, now we have come to a conclusion that 28 villages are already within Arunachal's boundary. So the dispute between the two has been confined only to 86 villages, not 123 villages... this is historic."

Recalling that in the April 20 meeting, it was decided that both states will notify their regional committees, Mr Sarma said, "It's been decided today that a report on the same is to be submitted by September 15. All districts have been informed to maintain unity, law and order. No regional committee will go to these districts alone; committees from both states will go together."

Calling it "Namsai declaration", as the meeting was held at Namasai in Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Sarma said that both the states have decided to find an amicable solution to the seven decades old border dispute within this year.

Attributing this development to the effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, both the chief ministers lauded the top leadership for guiding them to achieve this landmark move in resolving the long-pending border dispute.

 "This Namsai declaration will be sent to the Government of India for further action. In case a concrete resolution comes from any village before September 15, we will send that too. An interim MoU can be signed, to hold talks in case some dispute remains," said the Assam chief minister.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu called the meeting historic and said that this is the third meeting between the chief ministers of the two states. He reiterated that the border issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is seven decades old. "The vexed issue of the Arunachal-Assam border dispute has been lingering for more than seven decades, but now we are keen to resolve the dispute. We should be able to do it by this year," said Mr Khandu.

Senior Cabinet ministers of both -- Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also attended the meeting.

Tags: assam-arunachal border dispute, cms of assam arunachal meet at namsai, namsai declaration
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Backwaters from river Godavari has entered Motu block and some other places on the banks of its tributaries Sabari and Sileru. (PTI)

Swelling Godavari river inundates villages in Odisha district, several evacuated

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in Patna, Friday, July 15, 2022. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha(R) and Sudheendra Kulkarni are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Prez polls: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit after Shiv Sena backs Droupadi Murmu

Jagdeep Dhankhar who has emerged as the 'front-runner', is a Jat leader from Rajasthan and was a Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu. (PTI)

BJP to hold key meet today to choose Vice President

Innovative ideas like this film festival will greatly help in altering perceptions about this field and how patients with debilitating diseases, cancers, trauma, burns, and congenital anomalies will benefit from it, Dr Guleria said. — DC Image

Plastic surgery film festival organised at AIIMS-Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham