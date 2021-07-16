Friday, Jul 16, 2021 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

  India   Politics  16 Jul 2021  Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry
India, Politics

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 16, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2021, 12:50 am IST

AICC tries to defuse crisis, says both must work together

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Crisis in Punjab Congress intensified on Thursday as there was speculation that disgruntled legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu may be appointed as the state unit chief. Sources said that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has registered a strong protest against the proposed move with the party high command. General secretary Incharge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, has said that both Captain Amarinder Singh and Mr Sidhu will have to work together in Punjab and that Captain Amarinder Singh will continue as the chief minister.

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the chief minister of the state.

 

Several leaders from Punjab have demanded that action should be taken by AICC office bearers against Mr Sidhu for his "constant public utterances". A large majority of legislators and leaders from Punjab have thrown their weight behind Captain Amarinder Singh.

Rahul Gandhi has had several rounds of meetings with leaders as well as legislators from Punjab on the crisis. Mr Sidhu has met Mr Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, while Captain Amarinder Singh met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Leaders in the know of things claim that it will be impossible for the Punjab chief minister to contest elections under the leadership of Mr Sidhu.

The major issue in the Punjab imbroglio is that Mr Sidhu has made it into a personal battle against his own chief minister. This has not only irked the leadership but has also demoralised the party cadres.

 

Insiders claim that the formula being worked upon included Mr Sidhu as the state unit chief along with two working presidents. Apart from being the chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh will also hold the position of chief of the campaign committee.

The problem in Punjab Congress has been going on for more than two months now. Mrs Sonia Gandhi had constituted a high-powered committee to deal with the issue. All leaders, including the Punjab chief minister, have met the committee.  

The Congress high command wants to end the Punjab crisis as soon as possible as elections are round the corner and the party should be seen united instead of fighting each other. Assembly elections in Punjab are slated for early next year.

 

Tags: punjab congress, captain amarinder singh, navjot singh sidhu, harish rawat, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC

PM Narendra Modi addressing the inauguration of various development projects in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Rs 1 lakh cr special fund set up to modernise country's agri infrastructure: PM Modi

In this file photo taken on December 8, 2020 a member of staff draws the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine out of a phial at the Southmead Hospital, Briston. (Photo: AFP)

Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson yet to apply for license of vaccines in India: Sources

In a democratic country, the government is not agreeing with the farmers, but the movement will continue until the government fulfils their demands, Tikait said. (PTI file image)

Farmers' movement to continue until Govt fulfils demands: Tikait

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham