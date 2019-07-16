Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

PM Modi asks for list of lawmakers skipping Parliament duty today: sources

PM Modi had asked lawmakers to sit with officials in their constituencies and discuss people's issues.

Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party meeting commenced at Parliament Library Building here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party meeting commenced at Parliament Library Building here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into ministers who had skipped Parliament duty and asked for a list of absentees by the evening, reported NDTV.

At a weekly meeting of the BJP parliamentary party, PM Modi asked for the names of ministers who had been absent despite being rostered for Parliament duty.

The Prime Minister advised his party's parliamentarians to "work beyond the sphere of politics," according to BJP leaders present at the meeting.

On July 14, BJP had issued a notice to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs informing them about Tuesday's meeting and asked them to ensure attendance.

The meeting comes ahead of the beginning of day's proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Stressing on the water crisis, PM Modi had asked lawmakers to sit with officials in their constituencies and discuss people's issues.

"MPs must do some unique work in their constituencies, work with the local administration and participate in social work," PM Modi said while counselling lawmakers.

He also urged lawmakers to "work in mission mode" to tackle disease like tuberculosis.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan were among the early leaders to arrive for the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)

