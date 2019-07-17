Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:24 PM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka Congress chief warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

PTI
Published : Jul 16, 2019, 9:44 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2019, 9:44 pm IST

The Congress-JDS coalition government is under threat of being reduced to minority as 16 of their MLAs resigned from the assembly.

In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted. (Photo: FIle)
 In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted. (Photo: FIle)

Bengaluru: With just a day left for the showdown in the Karnataka assembly, state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Tuesday, claimed that the party rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai had been locked down and may be disqualified.

Rao took to Twitter to warn the rebel leaders of the possible consequences that may jeopardise their career.

"Just heard. the rebel Congress MLAs in Mumbai are in complete lockdown. Mobiles taken away, can't step outside, (they are) under house arrest," Rao alleged. Posting a smiley with his tweet, Rao said the rebels were in the "clutches of BJP" and were sure to get disqualified.

"Soon they will be waiting in queue for B-forms to get BJP ticket," he added.

The Congress-JDS coalition government is under threat of being reduced to minority as 16 of their MLAs resigned from the assembly while two independents too withdrew their support to the alliance and aligned with the BJP.

In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted.

The speaker has accepted chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's notice to move the confidence motion to prove his majority on Thursday at 11.30 am.

Rao also accused the BJP of trying to take suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig to Mumbai. Baig too has resigned from the assembly.

Baig was detained late Monday night by the special investigation team probing the 'IMA ponzi scheme' at the airport when he was about to fly to Mumbai and he was questioned till 1 pm Tuesday, according to SIT sources.

"The BJP is now escorting Roshan Baig! They were targeting him just a few weeks ago in the IMA scam. Clearly shows their hand in trying to topple the Congress/JDS govt. Doesn't this prove our allegations that the resignations of our MLAs are neither voluntary nor genuine?" Rao tweeted.

Tags: roshan baig, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not allowed to speak, the Congress members staged a walkout of the House. (Photo: File)

Congress stages walkout in LS after Speaker rejects adjournment notice

The additional complex built with a total built-up area of 1,80,700 square metres and imbibed technology intensive features. (Photo: AP)

President to inaugurate SC's new annexe building on Wednesday

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: PTI/File)

If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared: IAF Chief BS Dhanoa

The ICG added, 'This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata'. (Photo: File)

516 fishermen, 32 indian boats repatriated by coast guard from Bangladesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

2

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

3

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

4

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

5

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Twitter banter about 'O Saki Saki' can't be missed

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham