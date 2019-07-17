Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:24 PM IST

India, Politics

Congress stages walkout in LS after Speaker rejects adjournment notice

ANI
Published : Jul 16, 2019, 10:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2019, 10:15 pm IST

As soon as the Question Hour came to an end, the Speaker rejected all the notices of adjournment, which was opposed by the Congress.

As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not allowed to speak, the Congress members staged a walkout of the House. (Photo: File)
 As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not allowed to speak, the Congress members staged a walkout of the House. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha after Speaker Om Birla rejected a notice by its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the alleged reports of Chinese troops trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir on July 6.

As soon as the Question Hour came to an end, the Speaker rejected all the notices of adjournment, which was opposed by the Congress.

Chowdhury was on his feet and wanted to say something. But the Speaker did not permit him to do so. He called Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to reply on the discussion on Demands for Grants for ministry.

As he was not allowed to speak, the Congress members staged a walkout of the House. However, they came back later.

Chowdhury had given an adjournment notice over the alleged reports of Chinese troops trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir on July 6.

Recent media reports had suggested that around 10 people were seen waving banners from the Chinese side, which read "ban all activity to split Tibet" during a local festival on the Indian side to mark the Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had dismissed these reports.

Tags: om birla, adhir ranjan chowdhury, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted. (Photo: FIle)

Karnataka Congress chief warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

The additional complex built with a total built-up area of 1,80,700 square metres and imbibed technology intensive features. (Photo: AP)

President to inaugurate SC's new annexe building on Wednesday

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: PTI/File)

If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared: IAF Chief BS Dhanoa

The ICG added, 'This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata'. (Photo: File)

516 fishermen, 32 indian boats repatriated by coast guard from Bangladesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

2

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

3

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

4

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

5

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Twitter banter about 'O Saki Saki' can't be missed

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham