Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:44 AM IST

India, Politics

Cong rebel MLA detained at Bengaluru airport in IMA case; BJP blames K'taka CM

ANI
Published : Jul 16, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2019, 8:36 am IST

However, Santosh managed to flee from the airport after seeing the SIT but the team apprehended Baig.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe multi-crore IMA fraud case, has detained suspended rebel Congress leader Roshan Baig, for questioning in alleged connection with the case. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe multi-crore IMA fraud case, has detained suspended rebel Congress leader Roshan Baig, for questioning in alleged connection with the case. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe multi-crore IMA fraud case, has detained suspended rebel Congress leader Roshan Baig, for questioning in alleged connection with the case.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy informed that Baig was detained at BIAL airport while he was trying to leave for Mumbai on a chartered flight along with BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa's personal assistant named Santosh.

However, Santosh managed to flee from the airport after seeing the SIT but the team apprehended Baig.

"Today SIT probing the IMA case detained Roshan Baig for questioning at BIAL airport while he was trying to leave along with BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing SIT, Santosh ran away while team apprehended Mr Baig," Kumaraswamy said.

In another tweet, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka unit of BJP of helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA fraud case.

"BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the time there. It's a shame that BJP Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA case. This clearly shows BJP's direct involvement in destabilizing the government through horse trading," he said.

Baig, who was suspended from Congress for anti-party activities, had said on July 8 (Monday) that he would quit the party and join BJP. A day later, he resigned from his membership in the state Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Karnataka unit of BJP has accused Kumaraswamy for using the state machinery to save his Congress-JDS coalition government in the state, which is on the verge to collapse due to its rebel MLAs.

"Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is using the state machinery to save his govt now. Mr Roshan Baig was given time till 19th July to appear before SIT. This shows how the state Government is blackmailing and treating their own MLAs' using the institutions," the BJP Karnataka tweeted.

Refuting the claims that Yeddyurappa's personal assistant Santosh was travelling with Baig, the BJP said, "It is false that BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santhosh was travelling along with Mr Baig. The Chief Minister is peddling fake news and misleading the state. It was only Mr Baig who was travelling and there was no second passenger. We demand to check boarding passes and CCTV footage to put out the facts."

An 11-member SIT headed by DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda was formed by the Karnataka government to probe the alleged fraud by the firm, which has an estimated Rs 200 crore investment from Muslim women alone.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will summon Baig, for his alleged links with Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA Jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case, under investigation for duping 40,000 investors in the state, sources in the agency had said earlier. Khan had claimed that he paid Rs 400 crore to Baig which he was not returning.

The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

Baig's role is under investigation as ED has got evidence of his connection with Mansoor Khan. Sources had told ANI that the expenditure of aircraft bills for the wedding of Baig's son was borne by Mansoor Khan, who is absconding after the scam surfaced.

Baig will be summoned and his statement will be recorded about the travel bills. He will also be asked about the Rs 400 crore which Mansoor Khan has claimed to have given to him, sources added.

ED is in the process of issuing a Red Corner Notice against absconding accused Mohammad Mansoor Khan and is also examining the possibility of invoking the Fugitive Offenders Act.

Mansoor Khan disappeared after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was "harassment" by some politicians and rowdies.

Khan, in that message, alleged that Baig had taken Rs 400 crore and was not paying back.

Baig had, however, refuted the allegation and termed it a "total conspiracy."

Tags: karnataka crisis, kumaraswamy, congress, jd(s), fraud
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

The country had earlier claimed that it would not open its airspace for commercial flights until India removed its fighter jets from forward Indian airbases. (Photo: File)

Closed since Balakot strike, Pakistan reopens airspace for all civilian traffic

Derek O’Brien

Repeated Bengal mention irks TMC

The proposed legislation says that only Indian couples who have been legally married for at least five years would be allowed to opt for surrogacy.

Bill to regulate surrogacy moved in Lok Sabha

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Death in road mishap: Govt proposes Rs 5 lakh aid

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone X gets heavily discounted in India; buy it now

2

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

3

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

4

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

5

4 things for a better Samsung Galaxy Note 10

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham