Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, Politics

AP govt orders review of Power Purchase Agreements during Naidu's tenure

ANI
Published : Jul 16, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2019, 1:15 pm IST

Ajeya Kallam, principal advisor to CM of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, held press meet where he assured the review of PPAs will take place.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been speaking about the review since day one of assuming office. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been speaking about the review since day one of assuming office. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Implying anomalies in certain deals, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into during the five-year tenure of past government led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been speaking about the review since day one of assuming office. However, with the Centre writing two letters within a span of a month urging the state government to desist from reviewing the PPAs, the matter has turned into a sensitive issue.

Ajeya Kallam, the principal advisor to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, held a press meet where he clarified that review of PPAs will definitely take place.

Kallam said that during the past five years, PPAs are entered in wind and solar energy sectors. He clarified that those PPAs are agreed for exorbitant prices. The then state government made agreements for 25 years for exorbitant prices which were non-existent in any other parts of the country.

"These agreements will cost the state exchequer the tune of Rs 25000 crores for 25 years. That is the main reason we want to review the PPAs," Kallam said.

The Principal advisor to the CM of AP said that only five companies are responsible for 70 per cent of PPAs.

Ajeya called this decision as a part of YS Jagan's commitment to cleanse the system.

He denied commenting on the earlier TDP government but ridiculed its decision to enter into those PPAs paying exorbitant prices for wind and solar power when ample thermal energy is available in the state.

He also asserted that state government has many people willing to provide solar power at cheaper rates without any PPA and this step will have no adverse impact on investors of the state.

Tags: andhra pradesh, jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu, ppas
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Latest From India

The Congress led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday too had filed an adjournment motion notice over 'pension of disabled army personnel'. (Photo: ANI)

Congress submits adjournment notice in LS over Chinese ‘intrusion’

Outlining the atrocities against Hindus, a minority in the neighboring nation, and the atrocities against them, BJP lawmaker Kirodi Lal Meena submitted the notice in the Upper House. (Photo: File)

BJP MP's Zero Hour notice in RS over forced conversion of Hindus in Pakistan

Shekhar had met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to inform that he was resigning voluntarily. (Photo: ANI)

Amid speculations of joining BJP, Neeraj Shekhar seen with party's senior leaders

‘Meenakshi had married without the permission of her father. Investigations have revealed this to be the reason behind her killing,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Father arrested for killing pregnant daughter

MOST POPULAR

1

Skoda launches limited edition Rapid at Rs 6.99 lakh

2

Here's why Bollywood fans can't forget Katrina Kaif's birthday

3

Ethanol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 launched at Rs 1.2 lakh

4

Stunning Apple iPhone details emerge showing off exciting, breakthrough design

5

Ananya Panday and her BFF Suhana Khan's dance video on Magic's Rude goes viral; watch

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham