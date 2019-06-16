Sunday, Jun 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:50 AM IST

PM Modi to return with Mann Ki Baat

The last episode of the first season had aired on February 24.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume his monthly radio programme Mann ki baat from June 30, for which he has sought inputs from the people. Seeking inputs for the programme, the Prime Minister sought “innovative suggestions and insights” and asked people to directly share it with him.

It will be the first episode of the second season of the programme.

The first progamme was broadcast on October 3, 2014 and it was discontinued once the model code of conduct was implemented in February for the Lok Sabha polls.

“30th June, Sunday at 11:00 am... We will meet once again thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum...For the #MannKiBaat this month, dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record your message. You could also write on the MyGov Open Forum and pen your inputs. Looking forward to a great interaction,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister has asked everyone to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to the public.

On February 24, Mr Modi had said that as he was contesting the Lok Sabha elections, he will be busy in the “hurly-burly of the general elections” and that the programme will restart again.  

“March, April and whole of May — the thoughts and feelings I have about these three months, I will address after the elections with renewed faith. With the strength of your blessings once again, the series of our correspondence through Mann Ki Baat will resume. I will keep doing Mann Ki Baat for years and years,” Mr Modi had said.

