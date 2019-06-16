Sunday, Jun 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:49 AM IST

‘Jungle Raj’ prevailing in UP: Akhilesh Yadav to state governor

The incidents against women are going on regularly and increasing every day.

Lucknow: Alleging that “jungle-raj” was prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met Governor Ram Naik on Saturday over state’s law and order and asked him to “wake up” the Yogi Adityanath government as he used to do during the Samajwadi Party regime.

“The governor used to intervene on law and order earlier (during SP regime). It was said that there were only Yadav officers... Now there is hardly any Yadav SP or DM. We have requested him (governor) to wake up the government and give direction to control the prevailing ‘jungle-raj’,” the Samajwadi Party chief told reporters after meeting the governor.

He, along with senior party leader Ahmad Hasan, gave a memorandum to the governor and sought his intervention to check deteriorating law and order situation in the state. On spurt of crime against women across the state, Mr Yadav said, “Criminals, who should have been in jail are roaming freely and committing crime. Whatever is going on in BJP regime against daughters and women has never happened in the state”.

“The incidents against women are going on regularly and increasing every day. This is shameful and the government is sitting idle,” he said.

On the recent law and order review meeting of chief minister Adityanath with senior officers, Mr Yadav said, “While the meeting was being held, criminals had a field day in the state. There is no fear of police among the criminals”.

Tags: yogi adityanath, akhilesh yadav

