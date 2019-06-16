Health minister to visit Bihar to review situation

During his visit, the minister will interact with the multi-disciplinary teams deployed there and address a state-level review meeting.

New Delhi: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Sunday to take stock of the situation there in view of rising cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) there.

According to officials, 67 children have died this month in two hospitals — the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and the Kejriwal Hospital which is run by a trust.

“While the Centre is extending all support to the state for the containment and management of the recent surge of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases, I shall be going to Muzaffarpur tomorrow to take stock and review the situation at the site with the state government,” Mr Vardhan said.

During his visit, the minister will interact with the multi-disciplinary teams deployed there and address a state-level review meeting.

“I shall discuss the management measures being recommended by the high level expert team of the Centre, and support that can be extended through National Health Mission (NHM) for health systems strengthening, and other Ministries of the Central government including the Ministry of Women and Child Development as part of the immediate and long term measures,” he stated. Mr Vardhan said that the health ministry is constantly monitoring the situation and supporting the state health authorities in managing the AES/JE cases.

“The continued round-the-clock presence of the central and state teams in the affected areas and preventive actions taken by them have instilled confidence among the public. We will soon be able to contain the rise in AES/JE cases,” Mr Vardhan added.

Elaborating on the support being extended to the state of Bihar, Mr Vardhan said, “A multi- disciplinary specialist high level team has been deployed by the Health Ministry. Experts are part of this Central team and are supporting the state in containing the surge in cases of encephalopathy/ encephalitis”.