Centre deliberates on 'One Nation, One Election' policy

ANI
Published : Jun 16, 2019, 9:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2019, 9:27 pm IST

Government will solicit the views of heads of political parties on issues impacting the country.

 The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a Bill to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mulling to adopt 'One Nation, One Election' policy which will be deliberated upon along with other issues during a meeting with the heads of all parties here on June 19.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has written to heads of political parties inviting them for the meeting, scheduled to take place at the Parliamentary Library Building here.

During the meeting, the government will solicit the views of heads of political parties on the important issues impacting the country.

According to official sources, among five key issues listed for the meeting on June 19 include building a New India by 2022, when the country celebrates 75th Independence Day and 'One Country, One Election' policy.

In the all-party meeting here, on Sunday, a day ahead of the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament in which crucial Bills are likely to be tabled, Prime Minister urged all leaders to keep political differences aside and not to disrupt the functioning of the Parliament.

"We are for the people. We cannot win hearts by disrupting the functioning of the Parliament. All parties must keep political differences aside and commit themselves to tirelessly work in the direction of the nation's progress," said Modi, who chaired the all-party meeting.

PM Modi also urged the leaders to introspect whether members of Parliament are able to fulfill the people's aspirations as their representatives or not.

In the meeting, while the government put forth its legislative agenda, the Opposition parties raised other issues including the problems related to farmers and water supply.

The Budget Session, beginning Monday, would also see the tabling of many important Bills. Besides the Triple Talaq Bill, the other Bills, which are likely to be introduced in the Parliament, are the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a Bill to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections.

A resolution seeking the extension of Proclamation issued by the President on December 19, 2018, under Article 356 of the Constitution of India in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir is also required to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament by July 2, 2019.

Ten Ordinances have been promulgated during the inter-session period, which are to be replaced by Acts of Parliament as these shall cease to operate at the expiration of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament, that is, by August 1, 2019.

As many as 46 Bills have lapsed on the dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha which were at various stages in both the Houses. Some of these important Bills are likely to be revived and brought before Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi also exhorted all leaders to cooperate with the government and strive in the direction of making a New India by 2022 and achieve the true meaning of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

He also said that the government is always receptive to the issues raised by all political parties and is ready to discuss all issues of national importance on the floor of both the Houses of Parliament.

"We had a fruitful all-party meeting today. The first one after the election results and before the start of the Monsoon Session. Thankful to the leaders for their valuable suggestions. We all agreed on the smooth running of Parliament so that we can fulfill people's aspirations," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Briefing media persons after the all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "To ensure that 17th Lok Sabha starts functioning on a positive note, Prime Minister Modi has invited the party presidents of all parties to the Parliament on June 19, and MPs of both the Houses on June 20 interaction and exchange of views with the government."

The session will mainly be devoted to oath-taking, the election of the speaker, the motion of thanks on the President's address, financial business relating to union budget for 2019-20.

However, time will also be provided for the transaction of essential legislative and non-legislative business during the Session.

The Economic Survey of India will be presented tabled in the House on July 4 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will present the Union Budget for 2019- 20 in the Lok Sabha on July 5 at 11 am.

Present in the meeting were also Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in the Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Other leaders who attended the meeting included V Vijayasai Reddy of YSRCP, Derek O'Brien of TMC, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, NCP's Supriya Sule, Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal), AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Jayadev Galla of TDP.

