  Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
India, Politics

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2022, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2022, 10:45 am IST

The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party's Punjab chief.

The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.

 

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation , his tweet read.

Following the party's drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers. 

