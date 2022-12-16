Friday, Dec 16, 2022 | Last Update : 11:22 PM IST

  India   Politics  15 Dec 2022  Opposition pushes government over Tawang clash debate
India, Politics

Opposition pushes government over Tawang clash debate

THE ASIAN AGE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 15, 2022, 10:22 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2022, 7:20 am IST

Congress seeks adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)
 The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Upping the pressure on the government to provide more information on the border clash at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Opposition on Thursday continued to demand a detailed discussion on the issue. Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh”.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. The Opposition parties in the Upper House sought a discussion on a clash between Indian and Chines troops in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

The Opposition members have expressed dissatisfaction with the information provided by the government on the December 9 clash between Indian soldiers and the Chinese Army.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely -- That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the
Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh,” Mr Tewari wrote to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha. In his letter, he raised several questions regarding the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the face-off in Yangtse between the Indian and Chinese armies.

Mr Tewari later said outside Parliament that India was facing a bigger threat from China than Pakistan at present and the external affairs minister should highlight the violations of treaties by China at every platform.

The Congress-led Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha walked out of the House as they were not satisfied with the reply of petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the petrol price hike.

Responding to the question of Congress MP Muralidharan from Kerala, Mr Puri said fuel prices were increasing globally due to a rise in crude oil prices, and the relatively price rise in India was less than other countries. He further stated the states ruled by Opposition parties had not reduced VAT, which evoked uproar from the Opposition benches.

BJP Lok Sabha members on Thursday termed the deaths in Bihar due to the hooch tragedy as “mass murder” and urged the Centre to take immediate action against the government of chief minister Nitish Kumar, holding it responsible for the incident. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP’s Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that spurious liquor sale has been flourishing in Bihar under the protection of police officers despite prohibition being in place. But
the chief minister does not take any action against any of them, he charged.

The Lower House, meanwhile, passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes)
Order (Second Amendment) Bill 2022. The bill will amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950, with respect to its application to Tamil Nadu. The order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and Union territories. The bill includes the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Tags: tawang clash, arunachal pradesh, tawang
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Prime Minister’s Office also said Mr Modi “briefed” the Russian President about India’s current presidency of G-20, of which Russia is also a member. (Photo: PTI)

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Putin

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (ANI)

'PLA patrol transgression was firmly contested', Lt Gen Kalita on Tawang clash

Two civilians were killed and another injured in a firing incident outside a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Friday. (Representational image: PTI file)

Firing outside Army camp in J-K's Rajouri, two civilians killed

Gandhi, Venugopal, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders of the party began the morning leg of the yatra from the Meena High Court in Dausa. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to mark Day-100 with Jaipur concert

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham