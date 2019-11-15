Friday, Nov 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Rajinikanth will fill political vacuum in TN, says expelled DMK leader Alagiri

ANI
Published : Nov 15, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2019, 8:46 am IST

Rajinikanth had said that there was still vacuum in political leadership following deaths of Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.

Alagiri, a former union minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the current president of DMK. (Photo: ANI)
 Alagiri, a former union minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the current president of DMK. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Ousted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri on Thursday threw his weight behind veteran actor Rajinikanth, saying the latter would fill the vacuum for political leadership in Tamil Nadu.

"What he said is true. Rajinikanth will fill that vacuum," he said when asked for a comment on Rajinikanth's remarks.

On November 8, Rajinikanth had said that there was still a vacuum in political leadership in the state following the deaths of former chief ministers MK Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

While Jayalalithaa, an AIADMK leader, died in 2016, Karunanidhi, who was DMK chief, breathed his last in 2018.

Alagiri, a former union minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the current president of DMK.

He was expelled from the party by his father in 2014 at the heights of a succession crisis between him and Stalin.

Tags: mk alagiri, dmk, rajinikanth, mk karunanidhi, j jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

On the 130th birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Gandhi called upon all to unite and speak up against the

‘Seeks to take India backwards’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre

Reiterating that no one should play politics over such issues, Banerjee expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would keep his promise of assisting the state in the relief and rehabilitation efforts. (Photo: File)

Cyclone Bulbul: Centre not providing funds that are due to Bengal, says CM

A view of the bedroom suite

The Belgadia Palace: A paradise for nature-loving tourists

Odisha Pradesh Congress Commiteee president Niranjan Patnaik during the 2019 election campaigning.

A torn Congress set to fight battle for survival

MOST POPULAR

1

With tilak and bricks, 1st-timers reach Ayodhya as temple workshop becomes 'tourist attraction'

2

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

3

Top 5 gaming phones that will seriously up your game

4

Forget Galaxy Note 10; this is the flagship you need to purchase

5

Groundbreaking app puts you in the pilot seat of world’s best spacecrafts

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham