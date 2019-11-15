Don't worry, we will form government for five years, says Sharad Pawar

On Thursday, leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress held a meeting to finalise its draft of the Common Minimum Programme.

'Had the people given clear mandate, no such question would have come up," he told reporters here.

Nagpur: Amid talks between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday ruled out the possibility of midterm elections in the state while asserting that the process has begun to form government in the state.

"The process for forming the government has begun. You don't worry. We will form a government for five years. There is no question of mid-term elections. Had the people given clear mandate, no such question would have come up," he told reporters here.

On Thursday, leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress held a meeting to finalise its draft of the Common Minimum Programme. If these three parties come together to form the government then their coalition would easily cross the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-member Assembly.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule earlier this week after no party was able to show numbers to form a government after the assembly polls.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought the polls together, got an absolute majority but could not form a government due to differences over power-sharing.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress leaders have sought time from state Governor for a meeting tomorrow, to discuss farmers' issues.