Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur assembly seat

The RJD leader hinted that he would be releasing his party’s manifesto later this week

RJD leader and candidate from Raghopur constituency Tejashwi Yadav files his nomination papers for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, at Hajipur in Vaishali district, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (PTI)

Ahead of RJD releasing manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the NDA has alleged that all promises being made by the opposition are a bundle of lies and “jungle raj will return” in the state if RJD led grand alliance forms a government in Bihar.

The statement came after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from Raghopur assembly seat on Wednesday and hinted that he would be releasing his party’s manifesto later this week.

RJD has been holding Nitish Kumar led NDA government responsible for unemployment, law and order scenario and failure in controlling flood and COVID crisis in Bihar.

“He (Nitish Kumar) never talks about the unemployment rate in Bihar which is 46.6 per cent. He should also say what their double engine government did during the last 15 years. They keep raising baseless issues to divert attention from the real agenda”, Tejashwi Yadav said.

After Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from Raghopur, he said that people of the state are not happy with the policies of the state government and would give a resounding victory to the grand alliance during the assembly elections.

“People of the state have made up their mind to teach this government a lesson for not creating enough employment for youths, preventing poverty and migration. If the grand alliance forms the government after the polls, we will sanction jobs for 10 Lakh youths during our first cabinet meeting”, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

Sources in the RJD said that Tejashwi Yadav is expected to hold several public meetings and roadshows in his constituencies in the next few days. The election in Raghopur constituency is the second phase of polls on November 3.

Political observers are of the view that winning Raghopur would not be easy for Tejashwi Yadav who has been pitted against his old rival and BJP candidate Satish Yadav.

Tejashwi had won the seat in 2015 by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 22,733 votes.

According to observers, division of Yadav vote base could cause trouble for the RJD as Satish Yadav who is considered equally strong has been fielded by the BJP this year. In 2010, Satish Yadav had shot to fame by defeating former Bihar CM Rabri Devi from the seat by a margin of 13,000 votes.

The assembly elections in Bihar for 243 seats are to be held in three phases beginning October 28 and results will be declared on November 10.