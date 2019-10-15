Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

India, Politics

We could have struck balakot from India if we had Rafale: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 10:06 am IST

Singh reiterated that the fighter planes were meant only for self-defence and not for aggression.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said had India possessed Rafale fighter jets earlier the IAF would not have needed to enter Balakot in Pakistan to hit the terror camps. (Photo: File)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said had India possessed Rafale fighter jets earlier the IAF would not have needed to enter Balakot in Pakistan to hit the terror camps. (Photo: File)

Thane: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said had India possessed Rafale fighter jets earlier the IAF would not have needed to enter Balakot in Pakistan to hit the terror camps.

Addressing a poll rally for BJP's Mira Bhayander nominee Narendra Mehta in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai, Singh defended performing ''shastra puja" while taking delivery of the first Rafale jet in France recently.

"Had we possessed Rafale fighter jets we would not have required to enter Balakot and launch a strike. We could have struck at Balakot while sitting in India," he said.

Singh reiterated that the fighter planes were meant only for self-defence and not for aggression.

On a controversy surrounding the "shastra puja", Singh said, "I wrote ''Om'' on the plane, broke a coconut (as per tradition). Om depicts never-ending Universe".

"I acted as per my faith. Even other communities like the Christian, Muslim, Sikh etc worship with words like Amen, Omkar etc. Even when I was performing ''shastra puja'', people from communities like Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists were present at the event," he said.

At a ceremony in France on Tuesday, Singh formally took the delivery of the first of the 36 long-awaited French-made aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force. He also took a sortie in the two-seater jet.

The Congress has accused Mr Singh of "drama" over performing "shastra puja".

On his Rafale sortie, Singh said he had asked the flight captain to fly at supersonic speed.

"Only I and the captain, who was from Paris, were there inside the plane. I wanted to experience the supersonic speed," he said.

Linking the supersonic speed with governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Singh said, "Our government is progressing at supersonic speed while the Congress and the NCP are going down at supersonic speed".

In his speech, the BJP veteran accused the Congress of practicing "divide and rule" policy to pit one religion against another.

"But the BJP government does not want such feuds between communities and castes," he said, adding that no communal riots had taken place under the BJP rule since 2014 unlike the days when the Congress used to be in power.

He also praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his performance.

"Unlike some other chief ministers of the past, Fadnavis never embroiled in any controversy. The CM plays the role of a ''Sevak'' (servant of people)," Singh added.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, rajnath singh, rafale, congress, iaf
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

Latest From India

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office on Monday filed a police complaint, seeking a probe into a fake audio clip about a purported conversation of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff with a caller. (Photo: File)

Telangana Chief Minister's office complaints about 'fake audio clip'

Speaking at a rally at Pusad in Yavatmal district, the chief minister said Gandhi joined the campaign

Speeches by Rahul will eventually help us to win more votes: Fadnavis

The AIMIM leader, however, also slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the same rally, by stating that India never had been a 'Hindu Rashtra' nor will he and AIMIM let it become one. (Photo: ANI)

Muslims continue to live in India not because of Cong but the Constitution: Owaisi

The weather forecast agency further predicted that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day. (Representational image)

Heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka today: IMD

MOST POPULAR

1

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

2

Samsung may have mysterious, radical Galaxy smartphone lined up

3

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

4

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

5

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham