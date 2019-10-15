Bharat Ratna for Savarkar along with 'Sabka saath, vikas, vishwas'

JP Nadda, CM Fadnavis launch BJP manifesto in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The manifesto has a page on Bharat Ratna awards in which the party has proposed the names of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for the country’s highest civilian award.

Releasing the manifesto, Nadda praised the Fadnavis-led government in the state and said, “Today I can say with confidence that Fadnavis has changed the political culture and fundamental politics of Maharashtra. He has changed the image of Maharashtra. Five years ago, the state was corruption-tainted.”

“There was instability and the seat of the Chief Minister was like that in a game of musical chairs. Today, Maharashtra is corruption-free, it is a state with good governance, transparency and stability,” he added.

Nadda said, “This manifesto is a well-studied and pragmatic document. It is a serious document unlike the Congress’ and NCP’s who have diluted the effects of manifesto.”

The BJP working president also said that the manifesto represents all sections of the society ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Aur Sabka Vishwas’ (development for all with the trust of all). “It is focused on the last man standing on the last pedestal of society. Our commitment is to bring the labour class, Dalits and marginalised sections of society into the mainstream,” he said.

“It represents tourism, agriculture, labour, youth, quality education and health. The poor should be able to get medical treatment and poverty should not become a hindrance. This is one of the essences of our sankalp patra (manifesto),” Nadda added.

Enumerating its main points, Nadda said, “We have made comprehensive healthcare plans. There are 16 broad issues included in the manifesto. We have the plan to make Maharashtra drought-free. We plan to create one crore jobs in the next five years. We will be making a separate mechanism for the maintenance of roads.”