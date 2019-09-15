Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

India, Politics

Making weird statments will affect economy: Yashwant Sinha slams Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 9:09 am IST

The missing three per cent growth meant loss of Rs 6 lakh crore in just one quarter, he claimed.

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that rise of Ola and Uber affected the automobile sector, asking why the sales of trucks should also decline. (Photo: File)
 Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that rise of Ola and Uber affected the automobile sector, asking why the sales of trucks should also decline. (Photo: File)

Indore: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that rise of Ola and Uber affected the automobile sector, asking why the sales of trucks should also decline.

Those in power were making "weird" statements, the former finance minister said, talking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. "People in the government are making weird statements. These statements will not lead to betterment of economy. But they will definitely affect the government's image," he said.

On Sitharaman's statement about decline in the automobile sector, where she spoke about people using app-based cab services instead of buying car as one of the causes, Sinha asked, "If companies like Ola and Uber caused a drop in passenger vehicle sales, then why there is a slowdown in sales of two-wheelers and trucks?"

"Bihar's finance minister (Sushil Modi) said there is recession due to Sawan-Bhado (the rainy season). A Union minister (Piyush Goyal) is talking about Einstein's law of gravity," the former BJP leader said.

Sinha also raised a question about Ms Sitharaman's announcement to organise a mega-shopping festival in India on the lines of Dubai Shopping Festival to boost exports.

"The economies of UAE (United Arab Emirates) and India are different. India's economy will progress only when farmers in areas like Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh progress," he said.

"We should have grown at a rate of at least eight per cent. But in the first quarter of the financial year, the GDP growth has come down to five per cent," he said.

The missing three per cent growth meant loss of Rs 6 lakh crore in just one quarter, he claimed.

Asked about the government's plan to merge certain public sector banks, he said, "I am not opposed to merger. But it will not reduce their non-performing assets automatically."

The process may in fact harm the banks as their officials will get tied up in completing merger formalities instead of focusing on actual banking, Sinha said.

Tags: yashwant sinha, bjp, nirmala sitharaman, piyush goyal, econonmy, ola, uber
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Latest From India

A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres. (Photo: ANI)

Forest officer creates garden using plastic bottles, rubber tyres in Bengal

Taking an aim at the Central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said there was a state of

Mamata Banerjee slams Modi govt, claims country facing super emergency

Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student. (Photo: ANI)

BHU students protest against reinstatement of professor accused of molesting girl

On August 10, Sonia Gandhi was back at the helm of the party months after Congress faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: Representational)

Loyalty: Sonia Gandhi sets new criteria for Congress reshuffle

MOST POPULAR

1

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

2

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

3

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

4

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

5

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham