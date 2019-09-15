Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:51 PM IST

India, Politics

Go and become PM of Bangladesh: BJP MLA tears into Mamata over NRC

ANI
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 4:02 pm IST

Mamata has vociferously opposed the NRC exercise in Assam and had earlier said that she will not allow the same in West Bengal.

He also stated that NRC will be implemented in the state and those who do not qualify as India citizens will be sent to their home respectfully. (Photo: ANI)
 He also stated that NRC will be implemented in the state and those who do not qualify as India citizens will be sent to their home respectfully. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday said that the exercise will be implemented in the state and if Banerjee wants to do politics of Bangladeshi people, she should try becoming the 'Prime Minister of Bangladesh'.

"Mamata Banerjee's bad days are about to come and she should change her language. If she wants to do politics with the support of Bangladeshi people, she should go to Bangladesh. It will be good if she becomes Prime Minister of Bangladesh if she has calibre for it," Singh told media persons.

He also stated that NRC will be implemented in the state and those who do not qualify as India citizens will be sent to their home respectfully.

Deriving an analogy from Hindu scripture of Ramayana, Singh outlined BJP's electoral performance in the West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said, "People of Lanka (Sri Lanka) did not allow Hanuman ji but he managed to get there. Likewise, Yogi and Amit Shah entered (West Bengal) and we got many seats there. Mamata Banerjee is political queen (Lankini) of Bengal, Ram has made debut there and there will be a change in government soon. NRC will be implemented in Bengal and all Bangladeshis will be given two packets of food and will be sent to their home respectfully".

Mamata has vociferously opposed the NRC exercise in Assam and had earlier said that she will not allow the same in West Bengal.

The BJP MLA further added that he will not tolerate foreigners living in India as refugees and influencing Indian politics.

"Mamata is allowed to live in India but if she takes inspiration from feelings of anti-national then she will be taught a lesson," he added.

In West Bengal, BJP has made deep inroads inside Mamata's fortress during Lok Sabha elections and won 18 seats out of 42.

Tags: bjp, mla, national register of citizen, mamata banerjee, surendra singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Malala wrote, 'I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes.' (Photo: Twitter)

Article 370: BJP MLA asks Nobel laureate Malala to raise concern for Pakistani minorities

Following the death of an 11-month-old pet dog belonging to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence Pragati Bhavan, the Hyderabad police booked a veterinary doctor for criminal negligence. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad veterinarian booked for death of pet dog at KCR's house

Mortar shell. (Photo: Representational image)

Watch: Indian Army soldiers destroy live mortar shell in Kashmir

Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation. (Photo: AFP)

Govt reviewing parameters used to measure stunting in children

MOST POPULAR

1

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

2

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

3

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

4

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

5

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham