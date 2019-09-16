Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

Amit Shah a 'home wrecker', finding ways to break unity: Siddaramaiah

This home wrecker needs to be taught a lesson!!" the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Bengaluru: Calling Amit Shah a 'home wrecker', former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday came down heavily at the Home Minister's remarks on Hindi, saying he is a "wicked insider in a joint family who finds ways to break the unity".

Siddaramaiah said that India has a rich history and diverse geography and there is a need to embrace the country's diversity to remain united.

"India has rich history and diverse geography. Each explains its own vibrant culture and practice. We have to embrace the diversity to remain United. @AmitShah is like a wicked insider in a joint family who find ways to break the unity. This home wrecker needs to be taught a lesson!!" the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Speaking as chief guest at a function to commemorate Hindi Divas, Shah on Saturday had said that while unity in diversity is India's defining trait, a common language is needed as a culturally unifying factor.

In his address, the Home Minister appealed to people to accept Hindi as the national language to get connected while asserting that the growth of Hindi will never be at the cost of any other language and added that Hindi is the language of coexistence.

Shah's remarks have triggered a row where several opposition leaders trained guns on him demanding to reconsider his appeal as it "poses a danger to the national unity".

