Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Ready to visit J&K sans conditions, says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 1:14 am IST

P Chidambaram also hit out at the Mr Malik, saying his invitation was a “tool of propaganda”.

Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Terming his response to the offer of travelling to Jammu and Kashmir “feeble”, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi engaged with Governor Satyapal Malik yet again on Wednesday, asserting that he was ready to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet people with “no conditions attached”.

In a tongue-in-cheek tweet in which he addressed the governor as “Maalik ji (Dear Master), Mr Gandhi said: “Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come? (sic)”

On Tuesday, in an official press release Mr Malik had lashed out at Mr Gandhi for putting “pre-conditions” for a visit to the state and alleged he was trying to “create unrest” by seeking to bring a delegation of Opposition leaders.

On Mr Gandhi’s comments on violence in Kashmir, Mr Malik said: “Rahul Gandhi is resp-onding to fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents”.

“He can check for himself from various Indian channels that have reported the correct position in the Kashmir Valley. He (Mr Gandhi) can also check the detailed submissions made by the government in the Supreme Court today which heard a case on this matter and left it to government,” the statement added.

Shortly before Mr Gandhi’s tweet, former home minister P. Chidambaram also hit out at the Mr Malik, saying his invitation was a “tool of propaganda”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, satyapal malik

Latest From India

A dancer on his own creative journey, away from established dance norms, Astad Deboo understandably ploughs a lone furrow.

Understanding dancer Astad Deboo: The lonely crusader, still an enigma

Abhinandan Varthaman (Photo: PTI)

Abhinandan Varthaman to get Vir Chakra

Union home minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah to kick off BJP’s Haryana poll campaign

It is now learnt it also wanted to divert a greater part of over 40,000 security personnel requisitioned for the yatra to parts of the Valley for performing law and order duties in anticipation of possible uprising. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Amarnath Yatra to end quietly today

MOST POPULAR

1

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

2

Reasons why the 16-inch MacBook Pro may be a huge disappointment

3

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

4

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

5

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham