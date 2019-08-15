Ready to visit J&K sans conditions, says Rahul Gandhi

P Chidambaram also hit out at the Mr Malik, saying his invitation was a “tool of propaganda”.

New Delhi: Terming his response to the offer of travelling to Jammu and Kashmir “feeble”, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi engaged with Governor Satyapal Malik yet again on Wednesday, asserting that he was ready to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet people with “no conditions attached”.

In a tongue-in-cheek tweet in which he addressed the governor as “Maalik ji (Dear Master), Mr Gandhi said: “Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come? (sic)”

On Tuesday, in an official press release Mr Malik had lashed out at Mr Gandhi for putting “pre-conditions” for a visit to the state and alleged he was trying to “create unrest” by seeking to bring a delegation of Opposition leaders.

On Mr Gandhi’s comments on violence in Kashmir, Mr Malik said: “Rahul Gandhi is resp-onding to fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents”.

“He can check for himself from various Indian channels that have reported the correct position in the Kashmir Valley. He (Mr Gandhi) can also check the detailed submissions made by the government in the Supreme Court today which heard a case on this matter and left it to government,” the statement added.

Shortly before Mr Gandhi’s tweet, former home minister P. Chidambaram also hit out at the Mr Malik, saying his invitation was a “tool of propaganda”.