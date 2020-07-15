Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

  India   Politics  15 Jul 2020  'I am not joining the BJP': Ex-deputy CM Sachin Pilot denies plans to join saffron party
'I am not joining the BJP': Ex-deputy CM Sachin Pilot denies plans to join saffron party

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2020, 11:57 am IST
His remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president.

New Delhi: "I am not joining the BJP," Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday, asserting that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

Pilot told PTI that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so.

Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet.

Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

