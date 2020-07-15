Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 | Last Update : 07:01 AM IST

112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

936,623

28,983

Recovered

593,080

20,968

Deaths

24,315

587

Maharashtra26766514900710695 Tamil Nadu147324973102099 Delhi115346932363446 Karnataka4407717391846 Gujarat43723305552070 Uttar Pradesh3972424981983 Telangana3774524840375 Andhra Pradesh3301917467408 West Bengal3283819931980 Rajasthan2557119169524 Haryana2262817090312 Madhya Pradesh1900513575673 Bihar1885313019143 Assam178081217451 Odisha14280986496 Jammu and Kashmir111736223195 Kerala8931443835 Punjab85115663213 Chhatisgarh4379327520 Jharkhand4225242836 Uttarakhand3686286750 Goa2753160718 Tripura218315382 Manipur167210200 Puducherry153182918 Himachal Pradesh130993810 Nagaland8963460 Chandigarh60044610 Arunachal Pradesh3871453 Meghalaya318462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim211860
  India   Politics  15 Jul 2020  Ashok Gehlot declares victory after sacking Sachin Pilot from deputy chief minister post
India, Politics

Ashok Gehlot declares victory after sacking Sachin Pilot from deputy chief minister post

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 15, 2020, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2020, 1:56 am IST

Mr Gehlot accused Mr Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and new Congress state president Govind Dotasara.
 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and new Congress state president Govind Dotasara.

New Delhi: Aggravating the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress Party on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of deputy chief minister and state president of the party and in the process put the Ashok Gehlot government on the brink.

Minutes after his removal as Rajasthan deputy CM, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said "truth can be rattled, not defeated". He also changed his profile on Twitter deleting all references to his position as deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief and only described himself as MLA of Tonk and a former minister of IT, telecom and corporate affairs, Government of India.

The party also expelled Mr Pilot’s loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state Cabinet.

Soon after the Congress Legislature Party meeting where these decisions were taken, Mr Gehlot drove to the Governor’s residence and briefed him on the political developments. Sources in the chief minister’s camp said he has the support of 109 MLAs.

However, some MLAs belonging to Mr Pilot’s camp rubbished this claim and demanded a floor test in the state Assembly to know the number of legislators backing Mr Gehlot.

“A floor test should be conducted in the Assembly. This will expose the claim that the Ashok Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs,” MLA Ramesh Meena, who is aligned with Mr Pilot, said.

Senior party leader and Sardarshahr MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma too claimed that the figure of 109 being projected in support of the chief minister is incorrect. The MLA said he will not join the BJP but wants a change in leadership.

"The figure of 109 being projected is completely fake. The Congress has 107 MLAs. We are 22 together and six more will join us. Not more than 81 MLAs are on the other side, otherwise what was the need to show the strength before the media and camp the legislators in a hotel," he said.

The demand for a floor test was echoed by Opposition BJP in the state.

Shortly after the CLP meeting, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Mr Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age.

“Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy. It cannot be acceptable to any political party. Therefore, the Congress took the decisions with a heavy hear”. Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Mr Gehlot accused Mr Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP and alleged that the saffron party wants to repeat what it had done in Madhya Pradesh.

“I am very sad that horse trading was going on. It is for the first time in the country that democracy is under such a grave threat”.

Tags: rajasthan congress, ashok gehlot, sachin pilot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

BMC chief IS Chahal.

BMC chief rules out further lockdown in Mumbai, says situation on the verge of coming under control

BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav. (PTI)

Ram Madhav, Dr Jitendra Singh go into self-quarantine after J-K BJP chief tests positive

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. (AP)

Nepal in damage control-mode following controversial PM KP Sharma Oli's remarks

Activist Varavara Rao.

Activist Varavara Rao taken to Mumbai's JJ Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham