Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 07:04 PM IST

India, Politics

West Bengal: Trinamool leader's house attacked after cut money allegations

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 6:11 pm IST

The incident took place in the Kankinara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the spot to control the agitated crowd that sought the reimbursement of the cut money. (Photo: ANI)
 Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the spot to control the agitated crowd that sought the reimbursement of the cut money. (Photo: ANI)

North 24 Parganas: Violence erupted here on Monday after hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside the residence of two TMC leaders alleging corruption.

The incident took place in the Kankinara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP workers gathered outside TMC leaders, Happy Baidya and Swapna Baidya's residences and claimed that the two leaders had taken 'cut money' from dozens of locals in the name of providing facilities under different Government schemes.

Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the spot to control the agitated crowd that sought the reimbursement of the cut money.

Tags: west bengal, cut money, tmc, bjp, violence
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

Raising the issue of the alarming flood situation in Assam during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Congress's Ripun Bora also urged the government to send a union minister to take stock of the situation. (Photo: ANI)

Flood situation in Assam be declared as national problem: Congress MP

Praising the progress of the state, the Aayog members said that they want the aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh should come at the top among the 115 districts in all the major parameters. (Photo: File)

NITI Aayog should prepare for transformation of every district: UP CM Adityanath

Alpesh was given an ultimatum by the Sena to choose either the Congress or the Thakor Sena. Alpesh and Zala quit the Congress in April 2019. (Photo: ANI)

Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala to join BJP soon, claims Thakor Sena

The BJP member said like GST, one nation one tax, there should be 'one nation, one electricity tariff'. (Photo: File)

There should be one nation, one electricity tariff says, Rajya Sabha BJP member

MOST POPULAR

1

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

2

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

3

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

4

4 things for a better Samsung Galaxy Note 10

5

He's the man: Pooja Batra finally confirms her marriage with Nawab Shah

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham