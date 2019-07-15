Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, Politics

Amit Shah, Owaisi spar over NIA amendment bill in Lok Sabha

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 3:47 pm IST

Owaisi got agitated and asked Shah to not point a finger at him and said he cannot be frightened.

Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds. (Photo: File)
 Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a spat between Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds.

The verbal duel between the two leaders started during a discussion on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, when opposition members including Owaisi started interrupting BJP's Satyapal Singh.

Singh alleged that the then Hyderabad Police commissioner was asked by a political leader of the state to change the course of investigation in a particular case else he could be transferred out. He said he is aware of the development as at that time he was Mumbai police commissioner.

Objecting to his claim, Owaisi, a MP from Hyderabad, demanded that Singh should place on table of the House all records related to his claim. On this, Shah got up from his seat and said treasury members did not disturb opposition members during their speeches so they should also do the same. Pointing out at Owaisi, Shah said opposition members should have the patience to listen to others point of view.

Owaisi got agitated and asked Shah to not point a finger at him and said he cannot be frightened. In response, Shah said he is not trying to frighten him and just saying that opposition members should have patience to listen to the counter view. "When you have fear in your mind then what can I do," he hit back.

Tags: amit shah, bjp, lok sabha, nia, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said. (Photo: File)

PM speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

According to police, the accused believed that Singh had registered complain against them acting on which the electricity board disconnected the power supply after raiding their house. (Photo: Representative image)

Punjab: Man suspected of reporting power theft chained, assaulted; five booked

This partial eclipse is occurring after a total eclipse of the Sun, which was visible over South America on July 2. (Photo: Pixabay)

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

The Calcutta High Court had barred him from entering his constituency in Bankura district after a cheating case was registered against him. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to hear BJP MP's plea seeking transfer of cases from WB police to CBI

MOST POPULAR

1

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

2

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

3

4 ridiculous problems with Samsung Galaxy Note 10

4

He's the man: Pooja Batra finally confirms her marriage with Nawab Shah

5

Watch: Police officer saves choking baby after pulling over speeding car on the road

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham