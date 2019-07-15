Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, Politics

PM speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 3:54 pm IST

On Saturday, the chief minister had briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation, the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the current situation and informed him that 31 of the state's 33 districts were hit by the current spell of floods. Modi assured Sonowal of all assistance from the central government in dealing with the situation, an official said.

On Saturday, the chief minister had briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in Assam. Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies to provide all necessary help to the flood affected people.

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with the death toll rising to 11 and nearly 26.5 lakh people affected. Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people facing the flood fury, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit.

In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. About 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, the habitat of the Great Indian Rhino and a world heritage site, has been affected too.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, assam, floods, sarbananda sonowal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to police, the accused believed that Singh had registered complain against them acting on which the electricity board disconnected the power supply after raiding their house. (Photo: Representative image)

Punjab: Man suspected of reporting power theft chained, assaulted; five booked

Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah, Owaisi spar over NIA amendment bill in Lok Sabha

This partial eclipse is occurring after a total eclipse of the Sun, which was visible over South America on July 2. (Photo: Pixabay)

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

The Calcutta High Court had barred him from entering his constituency in Bankura district after a cheating case was registered against him. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to hear BJP MP's plea seeking transfer of cases from WB police to CBI

MOST POPULAR

1

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

2

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

3

4 ridiculous problems with Samsung Galaxy Note 10

4

He's the man: Pooja Batra finally confirms her marriage with Nawab Shah

5

Watch: Police officer saves choking baby after pulling over speeding car on the road

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham