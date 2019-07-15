Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, Politics

K'taka crisis: Cong-JD(S) to face trust vote on July 18, says Siddaramaiah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 2:33 pm IST

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Assembly’s business advisory panel.

'The test will take place at 11 am on July 18,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'The test will take place at 11 am on July 18,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Congress’s Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Karnataka’s ruling government will take a floor test on Thursday.

“The test will take place at 11 am on July 18,” Siddaramaiah said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Assembly’s business advisory panel.

On Friday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had called for a trust vote to prove his strength on the floor of the House after 16 lawmakers sent their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

The strength of the 224-member state Assembly would be reduced to 209 if the 16 resignations are accepted.

The state government has survived so far because Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar decided against rushing into accepting the resignations. He insisted that the law requires him to satisfy himself that the resignations were voluntary, and not coerced.

Tags: karnataka crisis, siddaramaiah, congress, jd(s), bjp, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said. (Photo: File)

PM speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

According to police, the accused believed that Singh had registered complain against them acting on which the electricity board disconnected the power supply after raiding their house. (Photo: Representative image)

Punjab: Man suspected of reporting power theft chained, assaulted; five booked

Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah, Owaisi spar over NIA amendment bill in Lok Sabha

This partial eclipse is occurring after a total eclipse of the Sun, which was visible over South America on July 2. (Photo: Pixabay)

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

MOST POPULAR

1

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

2

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

3

4 ridiculous problems with Samsung Galaxy Note 10

4

He's the man: Pooja Batra finally confirms her marriage with Nawab Shah

5

Watch: Police officer saves choking baby after pulling over speeding car on the road

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham