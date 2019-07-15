Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu sends resignation to Punjab CM, says 'delivered'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 12:42 pm IST

Sidhu, who announced his departure from Punjab Cabinet on social media, said resignation has been sent to Capt Amarinder Singh.

Taking it to Twitter, Sidhu confirmed that his resignation has been sent and delivered to the Punjab Chief Minister's official residence. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who announced his departure from the Punjab Cabinet on social media over the weekend, on Monday said the resignation has been sent to the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Taking it to Twitter, Sidhu confirmed that his resignation has been sent and delivered to the Punjab Chief Minister's official residence.

This came after Sidhu was stripped of his portfolios of Local Bodies, Tourism and Culture ministries post his absence at the cabinet meeting and took a swipe at Amarinder in a press conference saying that he “cannot be taken for granted” and he is only “answerable to the people of Punjab”.

Tweeting a copy of his resignation letter on Sunday, Sidhu wrote, "My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on June 10, 2019." Sidhu also said that he will send the resignation to the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh soon.

On June 10, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had met Rahul Gandhi and handed him a letter appraising about the political situation.

Tags: punjab, cabinet, amarinder singh, rahul gandhi, congress, resignation
Location: India, Punjab

